Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. SM Investments Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SM   PHY806761029

SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION

(SM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-26
894.50 PHP   -0.61%
02/27Sm Investments : grows net income by 53% in 2022 in strong post pandemic recovery
PU
02/23Sm Investments : 2GO delivers PHP312 million profitable turnaround in 2022
PU
02/21SM Prime's Net Profit Climbs 38% in 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Investments : grows net income by 53% in 2022 in strong post pandemic recovery

02/27/2023 | 11:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(28 February 2023, Pasay City. Philippines) SM Investments Corporation reported its net income grew 53% to PHP61.7 billion in 2022 from PHP40.4 billion in 2021.

Consolidated revenues hiked 28% to PHP553.8 billion compared with PHP432.4 billion last year.

"All of our business units delivered strong results, reflecting the Philippines' economic recovery last year and the actions we took during the pandemic. We are stronger today having prioritized our people, our tenants, our business partners and our communities during the difficult times. SM also innovated and improved efficiencies across the board, and today we are focused again on expanding our footprint across the regions to serve more Filipinos," SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

Banking contributed 45% to net income with property accounting for 23%, retail contributing 21% and portfolio investments the remaining 11%.

Among its portfolio investments, SM gained full ownership of Philippine Geothermal Production Company (PGPC) which pioneered the commercial development of geothermal resources in South East Asia in 1971. SM also increased its stake in its other logistics business, Airspeed to 51% from 35% to further support the movement of goods in a reopened economy.

"We increased our stakes in a number of companies that are investments in the growing Philippine economy and a testament to our commitment to sustainability. These companies are all profitable and generating significant contributions to our group earnings," Mr. DyBuncio added.

Retail

SM Retail Inc., which consists of food and non-food stores, reported revenues of PHP378.2 billion, from PHP304.0 billion, up 24%. Net income increased 86% to PHP17.9 billion from PHP9.6 billion.

Retail's robust performance was lifted by the return to face-to-face schooling and a strong last quarter due to vibrant holiday spending.

SM continued to expand its retail footprint. THE SM STORE opened four new stores in 2022 in Cubao, Makati, Quiapo and Delgado. The food group, which includes SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket, Savemore, Alfamart and Waltermart added 231 new stores in 2022. By the end of the year, SM Retail added a total of 348 new stores across the entire portfolio for a total of 1,829 outlets, consisting of 72 The SM Stores, 1,611 specialty retail stores, 65 SM Supermarkets, 54 SM Hypermarkets, 215 Savemore, 82 WalterMart and 1,412 Alfamart stores.

Property

SM Prime Holdings reported a PHP30.1 billion consolidated net income in 2022, 38% higher than PHP21.8 billion in the same period last year. This was supported by PHP105.8 billion in consolidated revenues, which increased 29% from last year's PHP82.3 billion.

Its Philippine mall business, which accounts for 47% consolidated revenues, more than doubled to PHP49.8 billion from PHP24.1 billion in the previous year. With the resumption of full rental fees in the second half of 2022, SM Prime's local mall rental income went up by 92% to PHP44.1 billion from PHP23.0 billion.

SM Prime's residential arm led by SM Development Corp. reported PHP40.1 billion in revenues, lower than the PHP45.9 billion in the previous year. SMDC's reservation sales reached PHP102.0 billion, slightly higher than PHP98.9 billion in 2021.

SM Prime's office and hotel and convention center businesses, which account for 10% of consolidated revenues, grew 59% in revenues to PHP10.5 billion from PHP 6.6 billion the previous year.

Banking

BDO Unibank, Inc.'s net income increased to PHP57.1 billion compared with PHP42.8 billion in the previous year, driven by robust growth across its core businesses.

Gross customer loans went up by 9% year-on-year on broad-based growth due to the economic re-opening. Total deposits rose by 14%, with net interest income growing by 14% to PHP149.2 billion.

Asset quality improved further, with Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio dipping to 1.95% and NPL coverage strengthening to 167%.

China Banking Corporation posted better than expected financial results in 2022 on the back of robust operating income and effective cost management. Consolidated net income grew by 27% year-on-year to PHP19.1 billion. Total revenues increased by 14% to PHP55.7 billion, driven by the 17% jump in net interest income to PHP45.6 billion.

Net loans rose by 15% to PHP700 billion on brisk business and consumer lending. The bank recorded better than industry NPL ratio and NPL coverage ratio of 2.3% and 123%, respectively.

Total deposits reached PHP1.1 trillion, 24% higher on sustained growth across deposit products.

Balance Sheet

The total assets of SM grew 9% to PHP1.5 trillion. SM maintains a healthy balance sheet with a conservative gearing ratio of 35% net debt to 65% total equity.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is a leading Philippine company that is invested in market leading businesses in retail, banking and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified with its food, non-food and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank and China Banking Corporation, the 6th largest bank. For more about SM, visit https://www.sminvestments.com/

Timothy Daniels
Consultant, Investor Relations & Sustainability
SM Investments Corporation
Email: smic_corpcomm@sminvestments.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SM Investments Corporation published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 04:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
02/27Sm Investments : grows net income by 53% in 2022 in strong post pandemic recovery
PU
02/23Sm Investments : 2GO delivers PHP312 million profitable turnaround in 2022
PU
02/21SM Prime's Net Profit Climbs 38% in 2022
MT
01/26Sm Investments : invests in growth through expansion to reach more communities
PU
01/09Sm Investments : 9M 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
01/06Sm Investments : brings the climate conversation to the homefront
PU
2022Sm Investments : Fueled by growth and expansion, SM supports MSME communities
PU
2022Sm Hotels : Paving the way for eco-tourism through sustainable initiatives
PU
2022Hamilo Coast : an idyllic sanctuary for Olive Ridley Sea Turtles
PU
2022SM Investments Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 486 B 8 781 M 8 781 M
Net income 2022 53 831 M 972 M 972 M
Net Debt 2022 388 B 7 011 M 7 011 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 1 093 B 19 742 M 19 742 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 65 187
Free-Float 44,6%
Chart SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SM Investments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 894,50 PHP
Average target price 1 083,11 PHP
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederic Cuyegkeng DyBuncio President, CEO & Executive Director
Jose T. Sio Chairman, Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Wilson H. Go Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Wellington Palmero Senior VP, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Tomasa H. Lipana Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.61%19 906
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.35%39 378
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.00%27 326
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.13%16 232
CARREFOUR16.75%14 076
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.-4.61%12 764