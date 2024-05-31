Philippines: SM Seaside City Opens Cebu's First Outdoor Free-Play Pickleball Court in Cebu City
Friday, May 31, 2024
The Cebu Professional Pickleball Association together with SM Seaside City Cebu announces the opening of Cebu's first outdoor free-play pickleball court.

