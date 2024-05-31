Philippines: SM Seaside City Opens Cebu's First Outdoor Free-Play Pickleball Court in Cebu City

The Cebu Professional Pickleball Association together with SM Seaside City Cebu announces the opening of Cebu's first outdoor free-play pickleball court.
Read more: https://www.businessnewsasia.com/2024052952386761-philippines-sm-seaside-city-opens-cebus-first-outdoor-free-play-pickleball-court-in-cebu-city/
