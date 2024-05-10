CONTACT PERSON's ADDRESS

7/F MOA Square, Seashell Lane cor. Coral Way, Mall of Asia Complex, Brgy. 76 Zone 10,

CBP 1-A, 1300 Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines

NOTE 1 : In case of death, resignation or cessation of office of the officer designated as contact person, such incident shall be reported to the Commission within thirty (30) calendar days from the occurrence thereof with information and complete contact details of the new contact person designated.

2 : All Boxes must be properly and completely filled-up. Failure to do so shall cause the delay in updating the corporation's records with the Commission and/or non-receipt of Notice of Deficiencies. Further, non-receipt of Notice of Deficiencies shall not excuse the corporation from liability for its deficiencies.