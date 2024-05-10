C O V E R S H E E T
SEC Registration Number
A S 0 9 4
- 0 0 0 0 8 8
C O M P A N Y N A M E
S
M
P
R
I
M
E
H
O
L
D
I
N
G
S
,
I
N
C
.
A
N
D
S
U
B
S
I
D
I
A
R
I
E
S
PRINCIPAL OFFICE ( No. / Street / Barangay / City / Town / Province )
7
/
F
M
O
A
S
q
u
a
r
e
,
S
e
a
s
h
e
l
l
L
a
n
e
c
o
r
.
C
o
r
a
l
W
a
y
,
M
a
l
l
o
f
A
s
i
a
C
o
m
p
l
e
x
,
B
r
g
y
.
7
6
Z
o
n
e
1
0
,
C
B
P
1
-
A
,
1
3
0
0
P
a
s
a
y
C
i
t
y
,
M
e
t
r
o
M
a
n
i
l
a
,
P
h
i
l
i
p
p
i
n
e
s
Form Type
Department requiring the report
Secondary License Type, If Applicable
1
7
- Q
C O M P A N Y I N F O R M A T I O N
Company's Email Address
Company's Telephone Number
Mobile Number
8831-1000
Annual Meeting
Fiscal Year
No. of Stockholders
Month/Day
Month/Day
2,332
March 31
CONTACT PERSON INFORMATION
The designated contact person MUSTbe an Officer of the Corporation
Name of Contact Person
Email Address
Telephone Number/s
Mobile Number
Mr. John Nai Peng C. Ong
8831-1000
CONTACT PERSON's ADDRESS
7/F MOA Square, Seashell Lane cor. Coral Way, Mall of Asia Complex, Brgy. 76 Zone 10,
CBP 1-A, 1300 Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines
NOTE 1 : In case of death, resignation or cessation of office of the officer designated as contact person, such incident shall be reported to the Commission within thirty (30) calendar days from the occurrence thereof with information and complete contact details of the new contact person designated.
2 : All Boxes must be properly and completely filled-up. Failure to do so shall cause the delay in updating the corporation's records with the Commission and/or non-receipt of Notice of Deficiencies. Further, non-receipt of Notice of Deficiencies shall not excuse the corporation from liability for its deficiencies.
SEC No. AS094-000088
File No.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
(Company's Full Name)
7/F MOA Square, Seashell Lane cor. Coral Way, Mall of Asia Complex, Brgy. 76 Zone 10, CBP 1-A,1300 Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines(Company's Address)
8831-1000
(Telephone Numbers)
December 31
(Fiscal Year ending)
(Month and Day)
Form 17-Q for the 1st Quarter of 2024
(Form Type)
N/A
Amendment Designation
March 31, 2024
Period Ended Date
N/A
(Secondary License Type and File Number)
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-Q
QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17(2)(b) THEREUNDER
- For the quarterly period ended MARCH 31, 2024
- SEC Identification Number AS094-000088
- BIR Tax Identification No. 003-058-789
- Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
5. PHILIPPINES
6. (SEC Use Only)
Province, Country or other jurisdiction of
Industry Classification Code:
incorporation or organization
7. 7/F MOA Square, Seashell Lane cor. Coral Way, Mall of Asia Complex, Brgy. 76 Zone 10,
CBP 1-A, Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines
_1300_
Address of principal office
Postal Code
8. (632) 8831-1000
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
- 10th Floor Mall of Asia Arena Annex Building, Coral Way cor. J.W. Diokno Blvd., Mall of Asia Complex, Brgy. 76, Zone 10, CBP-1A, Pasay City, Philippines
Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report.
- Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC, or Sec. 4 and 8 of the RSA
Number of Shares of Common Stock
Title of Each Class
Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common shares P=1 Par Value
28,879,231,694
Debt Securities - Retail Bonds
P=135,432,740,000
11. Are any or all of these securities listed on a Stock Exchange.
Yes [X]
No [ ]
If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein:
Philippine Stock Exchange Common Shares
12. Check whether the registrant:
- has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 17 of the SRC and SRC Rule 17.1 thereunder or Section 11 of the RSA and RSA Rule 11(a)-1 thereunder, and Sections 26 and 141 of The Corporation Code of the Philippines during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports);
Yes [X] No [ ]
(b) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.
Yes [X] No [ ]
SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated
Financial Statements
As at March 31, 2024
(with Comparative Audited Consolidated
Balance Sheet as at December 31, 2023)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
March 31, 2024
(With Comparative Audited Figures as at December 31, 2023)
(Amounts in Thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Notes 5, 17, 20 and 21)
P=32,184,340
=31,816,802P
Receivables and contract assets (Notes 6, 12, 17, 20 and 21)
73,119,341
76,952,202
Real estate inventories (Notes 7 and 10)
78,039,893
77,886,781
Equity instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income
(FVOCI) (Notes 8, 20 and 21)
754,314
747,840
Derivative assets (Notes 20 and 21)
1,565,335
2,247,073
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Note 9)
26,742,442
27,804,930
Total Current Assets
212,405,665
217,455,628
Noncurrent Assets
Equity instruments at FVOCI - net of current portion
(Notes 8, 17, 20 and 21)
21,850,379
19,570,212
Investment properties (Notes 10 and 21)
556,502,264
545,074,746
Investments in associates and joint ventures (Note 11)
33,006,247
32,431,195
Deferred tax assets - net
1,464,558
1,492,359
Derivative assets - net of current portion (Notes 20 and 21)
3,547,571
3,276,971
Other noncurrent assets (Notes 12, 17, 20 and 21)
130,599,516
124,026,464
Total Noncurrent Assets
746,970,535
725,871,947
P=959,376,200
=943,327,575P
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Loans payable (Notes 13, 20 and 21)
P=18,842,586
=4,288,964P
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (Notes 14, 17, 20 and 21)
101,270,199
99,077,428
Current portion of long-term debt (Notes 15, 17, 20 and 21)
95,459,157
67,746,351
Derivative liabilities (Notes 20 and 21)
31,557
7,423
Income tax payable
2,005,522
1,295,842
Total Current Liabilities
217,609,021
172,416,008
Noncurrent Liabilities
Long-term debt - net of current portion (Notes 15, 17, 20 and 21)
253,039,074
294,622,256
Tenants' and customers' deposits - net of current portion
(Notes 14, 20 and 21)
25,897,340
25,301,504
Deferred tax liabilities - net
12,505,785
12,458,096
Derivative liabilities - net of current portion (Notes 20 and 21)
119,325
265,013
Other noncurrent liabilities (Notes 14, 20 and 21)
38,746,598
39,377,662
Total Noncurrent Liabilities
330,308,122
372,024,531
Total Liabilities
547,917,143
544,440,539
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
Capital stock (Notes 16 and 23)
P=33,166,300
P=33,166,300
Additional paid-in capital - net
38,159,900
38,159,900
Cumulative translation adjustment
2,513,708
2,556,139
Net fair value changes of equity instruments at FVOCI (Note 8)
19,225,144
16,938,503
Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges (Note 21)
1,119,188
1,079,094
Remeasurement loss on defined benefit obligation
(1,062,437)
(1,062,437)
Retained earnings (Note 16):
Appropriated
42,200,000
42,200,000
Unappropriated
276,606,014
266,143,815
Treasury stock (Notes 16 and 23)
(2,984,695)
(2,984,695)
Total Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
408,943,122
396,196,619
Non-controlling Interests
2,515,935
2,690,417
Total Equity
411,459,057
398,887,036
P=959,376,200
=943,327,575P
See accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three-Month Periods Ended March 31
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
Rent (Notes 10 and 17)
P=18,535,285
=17,093,460P
Real estate sales
8,788,491
8,276,747
Others (Notes 17 and 18)
3,395,696
3,261,578
30,719,472
28,631,785
COSTS AND EXPENSES (Notes 17 and 19)
16,008,374
14,803,091
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
14,711,098
13,828,694
OTHER INCOME (CHARGES)
Interest expense (Notes 6, 13, 15 and 17)
(3,130,424)
(2,637,358)
Interest and dividend income (Notes 5, 6, 8, 12 and 17)
518,638
500,609
Others - net (Notes 11, 14 and 15)
825,234
367,070
(1,786,552)
(1,769,679)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX
12,924,546
12,059,015
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX (Note 22)
2,248,329
2,405,160
NET INCOME
P=10,676,217
=9,653,855P
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent (Notes 16 and 23)
P=10,462,199
=9,442,327P
Non-controlling interests (Note 16)
214,018
211,528
P=10,676,217
=9,653,855P
Basic/Diluted earnings per share (Note 23)
P=0.363
=0P .327
See accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in Thousands)
Three-Month Periods Ended March 31
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
NET INCOME
P=10,676,217
=9,653,855P
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Unrealized gain due to changes in fair value of FVOCI securities
(Note 8)
2,286,641
2,116,487
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Net fair value changes on cash flow hedges (Note 21)
40,094
(604,862)
Cumulative translation adjustment
(42,431)
(555,164)
2,284,304
956,461
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
P=12,960,521
=10,610,316P
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent (Note 16)
P=12,746,503
=10,398,788P
Non-controlling interests (Note 16)
214,018
211,528
P=12,960,521
=10,610,316P
See accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
(Amounts in Thousands)
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent (Notes 16 and 23)
Net fair value
changes of
Net Fair Value
equity
Changes on Remeasurement
Additional
Cumulative
instruments at
Cash Flow
Loss on
Capital Stock
Paid-in
Translation
FVOCI
Hedges
Defined Benefit
Retained Earnings (Note 16)
Treasury Stock
Non-controlling
Total
(Notes 16 and 23)
Capital - Net
Adjustment
(Note 8)
(Note 21)
Obligation
Appropriated
Unappropriated (Notes 16 and 23)
Total
Interests
Equity
At December 31, 2023 (Audited)
P=33,166,300
P=38,159,900
P=2,556,139
P=16,938,503
P=1,079,094
(P=1,062,437)
P=42,200,000
P=266,143,815
(P=2,984,695)
P=396,196,619
P=2,690,417
P=398,887,036
Net income for the period
‒
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,462,199
-
10,462,199
214,018
10,676,217
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(42,431)
2,286,641
40,094
-
-
-
-
2,284,304
-
2,284,304
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
(42,431)
2,286,641
40,094
-
-
10,462,199
-
12,746,503
214,018
12,960,521
Cash dividends declared to a non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(388,500)
(388,500)
At March 31, 2024 (Unaudited)
P=33,166,300
P=38,159,900
P=2,513,708
P=19,225,144
P=1,119,188
(P=1,062,437)
P=42,200,000
P=276,606,014
(P=2,984,695)
P=408,943,122
P=2,515,935
P=411,459,057
At December 31, 2022 (Audited)
=33,166,300P
=38,124,193P
=3,435,171P
=14,232,514P
=2,984,605P
(P=928,882)
=42,200,000P
=232,972,284P
(P=2,984,695)
=363,201,490P
=1,950,116P
=365,151,606P
Net income for the period
‒
-
-
-
-
-
-
9,442,327
-
9,442,327
211,528
9,653,855
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(555,164)
2,116,487
(604,862)
-
-
-
-
956,461
-
956,461
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
(555,164)
2,116,487
(604,862)
-
-
9,442,327
-
10,398,788
211,528
10,610,316
Sale of non-controlling interest
-
867
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
867
283
1,150
At March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)
=33,166,300P
=38,125,060P
=2,880,007P
=16,349,001P
=2,379,743P
(P=928,882)
=42,200,000P
=242,414,611P
(P=2,984,695)
=373,601,145P
=2,161,927P
=375,763,072P
See accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
Three-Month Periods Ended March 31
2024
2023
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Income before income tax
P=12,924,546
=12,059,015P
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization (Notes 10, 12 and 19)
3,614,229
3,325,005
Interest expense (Notes 6, 13, 15 and 17)
3,130,424
2,637,358
Equity in net earnings of associates and joint ventures (Note 11)
(577,105)
(563,789)
Interest and dividend income (Notes 5, 6, 8, 12 and 17)
(518,638)
(500,609)
Loss (gain) on:
Unrealized foreign exchange and fair value
changes on derivatives - net
535,381
(120,535)
Disposal of investment properties (Note 10)
23,291
-
Operating income before working capital changes
19,132,128
16,836,445
Increase in:
Receivables and contract assets
(3,722,828)
(1,307,118)
Real estate inventories
(154,420)
(706,623)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(22,514)
(1,535,160)
Increase in:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
2,759,894
1,022,742
Tenants' and customers' deposits
598,876
516,295
Cash generated from operations
18,591,136
14,826,581
Income tax paid
(1,453,719)
(1,627,847)
Cash provided by operating activities
17,137,417
13,198,734
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Interest received
295,909
408,967
Dividends received
110,292
140,041
Net additions to investment properties (Note 10)
(14,856,494)
(15,793,311)
Increase in other noncurrent assets
(697,843)
(7,062,719)
Net cash used in investing activities
(15,148,136)
(22,307,022)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Availments of bank loans and long-term debt (Notes 13 and 15)
19,653,904
11,616,114
Proceeds from matured derivatives
1,132,228
7,600
Payments of:
Long-term debt (Note 15)
(17,100,058)
(16,546,909)
Bank loans (Note 13)
(3,158,774)
(1,007,319)
Interest
(2,121,962)
(2,370,943)
Lease liabilities
(38,905)
(47,939)
Dividends
(1,350)
(15,000)
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,634,917)
(8,364,396)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
13,174
52,192
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND
CASH EQUIVALENTS
367,538
(17,420,492)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT
BEGINNING OF PERIOD
31,816,802
42,060,082
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
P=32,184,340
P=24,639,590
See accompanying Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
