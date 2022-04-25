SM Prime : Announces Cash Dividends for 2022

(25 April 2022, Pasay City, Philippines)SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime)'s Board of Directors approves the declaration of cash dividends of PHP­0.097 per share, amounting to PHP2.8 billion to all stockholders of record as of May 11, 2022, payable on or before May 24, 2022, during the Company's Annual Stockholders' Meeting held in Conrad, Manila.

SM Prime also reported that the Company has allotted PHP80 billion capital expenditure for 2022 to continue its expansion plans in its malls and residential businesses, with due consideration to the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

"As we get pass through the challenges of the recent years, we are refocusing our efforts in continuing the expansion programs of our integrated developments across the country led by our malls and residential businesses. We will cultivate the learnings from past to achieve greater goals that will provide better opportunities and lives to many Filipinos," SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

SM Prime targets to open four new malls in the Philippines this year. The Company recently opened SM City Roxas in Capiz last April 8, and this will be followed by SM City Tuguegarao, SM City Sorsogon, and SM City Tanza in Cavite. For its residential business segment, SM Prime aims to launch 15,000 to 20,000 residential units, subject to government approval of licenses to sell. Likewise, this year, SM Prime is set to launch FourE-Com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City and SMX Clark in Pampanga to further enhance its integrated property development plan in these areas.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.

