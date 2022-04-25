Log in
    SMPH   PHY8076N1120

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(SMPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-24
36.15 PHP   +0.28%
SM Prime : Announces Cash Dividends for 2022

04/25/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
(25 April 2022, Pasay City, Philippines)SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime)'s Board of Directors approves the declaration of cash dividends of PHP­0.097 per share, amounting to PHP2.8 billion to all stockholders of record as of May 11, 2022, payable on or before May 24, 2022, during the Company's Annual Stockholders' Meeting held in Conrad, Manila.

SM Prime also reported that the Company has allotted PHP80 billion capital expenditure for 2022 to continue its expansion plans in its malls and residential businesses, with due consideration to the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

"As we get pass through the challenges of the recent years, we are refocusing our efforts in continuing the expansion programs of our integrated developments across the country led by our malls and residential businesses. We will cultivate the learnings from past to achieve greater goals that will provide better opportunities and lives to many Filipinos," SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim said.

SM Prime targets to open four new malls in the Philippines this year. The Company recently opened SM City Roxas in Capiz last April 8, and this will be followed by SM City Tuguegarao, SM City Sorsogon, and SM City Tanza in Cavite. For its residential business segment, SM Prime aims to launch 15,000 to 20,000 residential units, subject to government approval of licenses to sell. Likewise, this year, SM Prime is set to launch FourE-Com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City and SMX Clark in Pampanga to further enhance its integrated property development plan in these areas.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.

###

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Pomento

Vice President, Investor Relations

SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: alex.pomento@smprime.com

Tel. no.: +632 8862 7940

Forward-looking Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, statements relating to known and unknown risks; uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expected future results; performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements; our overall future business, financial condition, and results of operations, including, but not limited to financial position or cash flow; our goals for or estimates of future operational performance or results; and changes in the regulatory environment including, but not limited to, policies, decisions, and determinations of governmental or regulatory authorities. Although: (1) SM Prime Holdings, Inc. has extensive experience; and (2) the forward-looking statements may be reasonable, nothing herein should be relied upon as a commitment from SM Prime Holdings, Inc. as we cannot guarantee future events, performance or events due to various risks and uncertainties.

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 03:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
