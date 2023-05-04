SM Prime : Announces Interest Rates for Fixed Rate Retail Bond Series S, T, and

(04 May 2023, Pasay City, Philippines)SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) has set the interest rates for its Peso-denominated Fixed Rate Bonds Series S at 6.2069 per cent due on 2025 (2.5 years); Series T at 6.2151 per cent due on 2027 (4years); and Series U at 6.3275 per cent due on 2029 (6 years). The Company issued an aggregate principal amount of PHP25.0 billion, with oversubscription option of an additional PHP10.0 billion.

"The fifth tranche of SM Prime's PHP100 billion Debt Securities Program will be used in pursuance of our expansion plans that will provide the Company a stronger foothold in the key areas of the country. SM Prime remains committed in delivering sustainable developments across the Philippine that aims to provide improvement in the lives of many Filipinos," SM Prime Chief Finance Officer John Nai Peng C. Ong said.

Similar to its previous bond issues, the Series S, T and U have been rated PRS Aaa by Philippine Rating Services Corporation (PhilRatings). PRS Aaa rating is the highest rating assigned by PhilRatings, denoting that such obligations are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk and the issuing company 's capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligations is extremely strong.

The proposed issuance is under the Company's PHP100 billion Shelf Registration of Fixed Rates Bonds approved by SEC on 12 February 2020 under the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (the "Debt Securities Program") under SEC MSRD Order No. 6, Series of 2020 dated 28 February 2020. The offer period of the Bonds will take place from May 8 to 12, 2023.

SM Prime's Series S, T, and U Bonds will be made available to investors through joint issue managers BDO Capital & Investment Corporation and China Bank Capital Corporation, which are also joint bookrunners and joint lead underwriters together with BPI Capital Corporation, EastWest Banking Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, RCBC Capital Corporation, and SB Capital Investment Corporation, following the receipt of the Permit to Sell from the Securities and Exchange Commission. These retail bonds are set to be issued on

May 23, 2023.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.

