Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMPH   PHY8076N1120

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(SMPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-02
33.45 PHP   -1.47%
03:43aSm Prime : Announces Interest Rates for Fixed Rate Retail Bond Series S, T, and
PU
04/26Sm Prime : 2023 ASM Minutes
PU
04/25SM Prime to Pay Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Prime : Announces Interest Rates for Fixed Rate Retail Bond Series S, T, and

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(04 May 2023, Pasay City, Philippines)SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) has set the interest rates for its Peso-denominated Fixed Rate Bonds Series S at 6.2069 per cent due on 2025 (2.5 years); Series T at 6.2151 per cent due on 2027 (4years); and Series U at 6.3275 per cent due on 2029 (6 years). The Company issued an aggregate principal amount of PHP25.0 billion, with oversubscription option of an additional PHP10.0 billion.

"The fifth tranche of SM Prime's PHP100 billion Debt Securities Program will be used in pursuance of our expansion plans that will provide the Company a stronger foothold in the key areas of the country. SM Prime remains committed in delivering sustainable developments across the Philippine that aims to provide improvement in the lives of many Filipinos," SM Prime Chief Finance Officer John Nai Peng C. Ong said.

Similar to its previous bond issues, the Series S, T and U have been rated PRS Aaa by Philippine Rating Services Corporation (PhilRatings). PRS Aaa rating is the highest rating assigned by PhilRatings, denoting that such obligations are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk and the issuing company 's capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligations is extremely strong.

The proposed issuance is under the Company's PHP100 billion Shelf Registration of Fixed Rates Bonds approved by SEC on 12 February 2020 under the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (the "Debt Securities Program") under SEC MSRD Order No. 6, Series of 2020 dated 28 February 2020. The offer period of the Bonds will take place from May 8 to 12, 2023.

SM Prime's Series S, T, and U Bonds will be made available to investors through joint issue managers BDO Capital & Investment Corporation and China Bank Capital Corporation, which are also joint bookrunners and joint lead underwriters together with BPI Capital Corporation, EastWest Banking Corporation, First Metro Investment Corporation, RCBC Capital Corporation, and SB Capital Investment Corporation, following the receipt of the Permit to Sell from the Securities and Exchange Commission. These retail bonds are set to be issued on

May 23, 2023.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people.

###

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Pomento

Vice President, Investor Relations

SM Prime Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: alex.pomento@smprime.com

Tel. no.: +632 8862 7940

Forward-looking Statement

This document may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, statements relating to known and unknown risks; uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expected future results; performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements; our overall future business, financial condition, and results of operations, including, but not limited to financial position or cash flow; our goals for or estimates of future operational performance or results; and changes in the regulatory environment including, but not limited to, policies, decisions, and determinations of governmental or regulatory authorities. Although: (1) SM Prime Holdings, Inc. has extensive experience; and (2) the forward-looking statements may be reasonable, nothing herein should be relied upon as a commitment from SM Prime Holdings, Inc. as we cannot guarantee future events, performance or events due to various risks and uncertainties.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
03:43aSm Prime : Announces Interest Rates for Fixed Rate Retail Bond Series S, T, and
PU
04/26Sm Prime : 2023 ASM Minutes
PU
04/25SM Prime to Pay Dividend
MT
04/25Sm Prime : Holds Annual Stockholders' Meeting, Announces Cash Dividends for 2023
PU
04/25SM Prime Aims to Raise Record $1 Billion in REIT Listing
CI
04/25Philippines' SM Prime aims to raise record $1 billion in REIT listing
RE
04/25Sm Prime Holdings, Inc. Approves Regular Cash Dividend, Payable on May 24, 2023
CI
04/25Sm Prime : President's Message (2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting)
PU
04/17Sm Prime : 2022 17-A Annual Report
PU
04/12Sm Prime : Hamilo Coast – committed to nurture and protect the marine life
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 127 B 2 301 M 2 301 M
Net income 2023 37 798 M 684 M 684 M
Net Debt 2023 316 B 5 722 M 5 722 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 966 B 17 481 M 17 481 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 695
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,45 PHP
Average target price 41,92 PHP
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Executive Director
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance, Compliance & Information Officer
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Jose Carlitos G. Cruz Independent Director
Amando M. Tetangco Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.-5.77%17 481
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%39 425
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.68%31 931
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.83%27 049
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.06%24 092
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.89%20 910
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer