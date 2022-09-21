Advanced search
    SMPH   PHY8076N1120

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(SMPH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-19
35.60 PHP   +1.14%
12:10aSM PRIME : Cares celebrated the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month
PU
09/06SM PRIME : and WWF Philippines Announce Partnership Towards Responsible Reporting on Climate Change Solutions
PU
08/18HAMILO COAST AND WWF : Partners in Eco-tourism and Sustainability
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SM Prime : Cares celebrated the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

09/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
SM Cares celebrated the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

As part of its efforts to further create an inclusive environment for breastfeeding mothers in all SM Malls, SM Cares celebrated the National Breastfeeding Awareness Month last August with a number of activities that promoted breastfeeding and the important role that it plays in the health and well-being of mothers and their infants.

Read more: https://www.metropoler.net/sm-cares-celebrated-the-national-breastfeeding-awareness-month/

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 04:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
