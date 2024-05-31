SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is a Philippines-based integrated property developer, which is engaged in the development of malls, residences, offices, hotels and convention centers. The Company has approximately 82 malls in and outside Metro Manila and eight shopping malls in China, totaling 10.5 million square meters of Gross Floor Area (GFA). In the Philippines, the Company has a total of 19,919 tenants and 1,952 tenants in China. The Mall segment develops, conducts, operates and maintains the business of modern commercial shopping centers and all businesses related thereto. Residential and commercial segments are involved in the development and transformation of residential, commercial, entertainment and tourism districts through sustained capital investments in buildings and infrastructure. The Hotels and Convention Centers segment is engaged in and carries on the business of hotel and convention centers and operates and maintains any and all services and facilities incident thereto.