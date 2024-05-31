SM Group opens 86th mall, reaches more communities
Friday, May 31, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on MailShare on Linked In

MANILA, Philippines - The SM Group is powering the growth of communities nationwide through the expansion of its network of shopping centers.

Read more: https://www.philstar.com/business/2024/05/30/2358921/sm-group-opens-86th-mall-reaches-more-communities

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 07:46:04 UTC.