  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  SM Prime Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SMPH   PHY8076N1120

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(SMPH)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
37.30 PHP   +1.91%
02:14aSM PRIME : Iloilo City, SM Prime collaborate on PPP to Redevelop 2 City Public Markets
PU
08/09SM PRIME : TSU, SM Supermalls forge academe-industry partnership
PU
08/09SM PRIME : Clean energy to power SM malls
PU
SM Prime : Iloilo City, SM Prime collaborate on PPP to Redevelop 2 City Public Markets

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Iloilo City, SM Prime collaborate on PPP to Redevelop 2 City Public Markets
Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022

In line with the national government's thrust to transform the Philippines through PPPs and collaboration between LGUs and the private sector, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas recently signed the lease agreement with SM Prime Holdings, Inc. for the redevelopment of the Central and Terminal Markets in the bustling Southern capital. SM is investing P1.5B to P2.5B in the project.

Read more: https://malaya.com.ph/news_business/sm-iloilo-city-collaboration-bdo-unibank-award-aboitiz-to-cic-holcim-ecoplanet-junca-in-ph-daiichi-properties-taps-sap-philips-makati-life-med-moa-bayad-poptv-tieup-worldchefs-in-ph/

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 97 184 M 1 747 M 1 747 M
Net income 2022 29 537 M 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2022 330 B 5 927 M 5 927 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 1 076 B 19 348 M 19 348 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 11 695
Free-Float 30,5%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 37,30 PHP
Average target price 41,75 PHP
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey C. Lim President & Executive Director
Nai Peng C. Ong Chief Finance Officer & Chief Information Officer
Henry T. Sy Chairman
Teresa Cecilia H. Reyes VP-Finance & Corporate Information Officer
Marvin Perrin L. Pe Chief Risk & Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.10.03%19 348
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.95%34 589
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.49%29 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.12%28 569
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-3.20%26 791
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED10.07%25 051