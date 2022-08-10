SM Prime : Iloilo City, SM Prime collaborate on PPP to Redevelop 2 City Public Markets

In line with the national government's thrust to transform the Philippines through PPPs and collaboration between LGUs and the private sector, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas recently signed the lease agreement with SM Prime Holdings, Inc. for the redevelopment of the Central and Terminal Markets in the bustling Southern capital. SM is investing P1.5B to P2.5B in the project.
