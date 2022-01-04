Log in
Summary

SM Prime : Tagaytay Highlands' 2022 Outlook Bullish, Buoyed by DHSUD Award

01/04/2022 | 02:39am EST
Tagaytay Highlands ushers in the New Year with a special recognition from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) hailing its developer Highlands Prime, Inc. (HPI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, as one of CALABARZON's 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.

DHSUD R-4A honors HPI with a plaque and certificate of recognition for being one of CALABARZON's 2021 Outstanding Developers during the special awarding held recently in Calamba City, Laguna. Photo shows (from left): Engr. Emmanuel Glipo (Head of Housing and Real Estate Development Regulation Division - Region 4A), Atty. Marilyn M. Pintor (DHSUD Undersecretary), Ms. Lennie Mendoza (HPI SVP), and Atty. Jann Roby R. Otero (Regional Director - DHSUD Region 4A).

The award, "Gawad Husay sa Pagpapaunlad ng Real Estate", was presented by DHSUD Region 4A - CALABARZON executives to HPI Senior Vice President Lennie Mendoza during the DHSUD 2021 Gawad Parangal held at Hotel Marciano in Calamba City, Laguna last December 10, 2021.

DHSUD has cited HPI for its remarkable accomplishments in developing well-planned, climate-resilient, vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable communities in CALABARZON. The recognition also expressed appreciation for HPI for supporting various projects of DHSUD through its SIKAT and BALAI programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid an economic downturn, HPI posted substantial gains as evidenced by homebuyers' rapid uptake of its properties at the height of the 2020-2021 pandemic and despite the 2020 Taal Volcano explosion.

HPI currently dominates the Metro Tagaytay market with the most active inventory at a time of peak market interest. Amid an economic downturn, HPI posted substantial gains as evidenced by homebuyers' rapid uptake of its properties at the height of the 2020-2021 pandemic and despite the 2020 Taal Volcano explosion.

"This only goes to show the high level of confidence the market continues to have on HPI's products, which is a testament not only to the improved customer satisfaction we enjoy from the buying public but also to the heightened degree of resiliency the Tagaytay Highlands team has demonstrated in handling these twin crises," says Mendoza.

Tagaytay Highlands has started laying the groundwork for an unprecedented lineup of top-level, high-margin products to set the Highlands experience up for another game-change.

The recognition gives credence to HPI as a proven reliable and dependable developer who has committed and delivered quality products through the years. It also remains consistent in its compliance with DHSUD's existing laws, rules and regulations.

Buoyed by this welcome recognition, Tagaytay Highlands remains optimistic that the same positive scenario will play out throughout the New Year. It has started laying the groundwork for an unprecedented lineup of top-level, high-margin products to set the Highlands experience up for another game-change.

As the world slowly recovers from the pandemic and enters a brand new hopeful year, Tagaytay Highlands is confident that there will be continued strong interest in its premium themed residential communities.

With their breakthrough residential concepts building up Tagaytay Highlands' impressive portfolio of leisure developments, these 2022 key launches will be consistent with Tagaytay Highlands' support for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Social and environmental considerations are at the heart of its products and services, introducing environmentally sound innovations to protect and nurture its communities as well as its future developments.

At Tagaytay Highlands, world-class amenities and provisions including sports facilities and specialty restaurants offering various cuisines and gourmet delights are within reach.

All facilities and personnel ensure strict adherence to sanitation procedures and safety protocols including disinfection, hand sanitation, wearing of face mask, and physical distancing.

Tagaytay Highlands' property management has proven to be efficient from compliance with health and safety precautionary measures to delivering quick crisis response during adverse natural and high-risk events.

In recognition of its steadfast commitment to continuously provide safe and secure facilities for its members, residents, and their guests, Tagaytay Highlands has been awarded the Safety Seal of the City Government of Tagaytay.

As the world slowly recovers from the pandemic and enters a brand new hopeful year, Tagaytay Highlands is confident that there will be continued strong interest in its premium themed residential communities. Its commitment to its vision to be the exclusive property of choice continues as demand rises for alternative primary homes with the health, wellbeing, and safety of future residents naturally embedded in every Tagaytay Highlands master plan.

ABOUT TAGAYTAY HIGHLANDS

Tagaytay Highlands is a private resort of themed residential communities where access to top-notch sports facilities and recreation amenities is part of the privilege and exclusive benefits of a TH member/homeowner, their families and their guests.

For more information on how to own a Highlands home, please call +632 75052422 and +63917 5150158, or visit www.tagaytayhighlands.com. Follow us on Facebook, Tagaytay Highlands, and Instagram @tagaytayhighlandsofficial.

Disclaimer

SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
