Vertiv, a global provider of key digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today formally launched its new headquarters in Manila as part of its fast development and ongoing commitment in the Philippines.
Read more: https://balastech.com/vertiv-announces-opening-of-new-philippines-office-and-customer-experience-center-at-sm-mega-tower/
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SM Prime Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 06:20:07 UTC.