SM Prime : and WWF Philippines Announce Partnership Towards Responsible Reporting on Climate Change Solutions

(05 September 2022, Pasay City, Philippines)SM Prime Holdings, Inc., one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, and World Wild Fund (WWF) for Nature Philippines, leading conservation organization, have entered a collaboration in adopting a more robust reporting framework to address climate-related concerns in its operations.

This is a major partnership of WWF with a Philippine company towards the development of a bespoke program towards decarbonization.

Sustainability at SM Prime is at the core of its corporate identity. SM Prime is at the forefront of spearheading sustainable practices as well as setting records in pioneering programs to consciously protect the environment and strongly focus on resilience in its developments.

Under the partnership, SM Prime will adopt the Corporates for a Better Planet Initiative (CBPI), WWF-Philippines' flagship program that provides an actionable framework for organizations to operate sustainably within the paradigm of the climate crisis.

"We are delighted to work with WWF Philippines on this sustainable journey. Focusing sustainability within the context of the Philippines ensures that our strategies and projects are highly material, efficient and more responsive in addressing local concerns surrounding resilience and adaptation. We need to be one with the worldwide community to achieve this and we need to work with global experts to get this right," SM Prime President Jeffrey C. Lim said.

Climate change is one of the most pressing and defining global issues today. The Philippines currently ranks third globally when it comes to climate change vulnerability. In relation to its geographical location, it is more exposed to altering intensities of climate change manifested through erratic weather systems and natural calamities.

These risks are rife with complexity and uncertainty and organizations typically fail to properly assess their implications. The CBPI program takes a holistic approach towards this pivotal issue, addressing these risks from a custom-built, science-based perspective.

By partnering with the WWF, SM Prime will be able to enhance and determine climate change solutions that will be reflected through responsible and transparent reporting.

The first phase of CBPI involves gauging where SM Prime stands in its sustainability initiatives and setting a science-based target in line with the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels. SM Prime's 2021 Integrated Report, which constituted the Integrated Reporting Framework, provided an overview of the Company's value creation model - how it seek to create value for its stakeholders by contributing to national progress through investments and interventions critical to the country's socio-economic growth.

As a champion of climate action in the Philippines, SM Prime's partnership with WWF adds another enhancement to transparent reporting by ensuring greenhouse gas (GHG) computations are accurate and use appropriate methodologies.

With the need to broaden efforts to protect the environment, this partnership forms part of group-wide efforts under the SM Green Movement that aims to improve the quality of life of communities through sustainable solutions to promote a green planet, green living and a green culture.

SM Prime's partnership with WWF dates back to 2007 under Hamilo Coast, its leisure resort development in Nasugbu, Batangas, which include close monitoring of health and viability of the Hamilo Coast area including three of its coves designated as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)-the Pico de Loro, Etayo and Santelmo. In recognition of its conservation efforts, Hamilo Coast was cited by WWF-Philippines as its longest standing Sustainability Partner in 2020.

About SM Prime

SM Prime Holdings Inc., one of the leading property developers in Southeast Asia, is committed to providing safe and sustainable spaces for its stakeholders. Its development strategy is anchored on the responsible use of resources. In the communities it serves, it is able to promote resource conservation, environmental protection, and disaster resiliency by implementing solutions for water, waste, and energy management.

SM Prime is a key player in the SM Green Movement that aims to improve the quality of life of communities through sustainable solutions to promote a green planet, green living and a green culture.

Find out more about SM Prime and the SM Green Movement.