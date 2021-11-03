Tagaytay Highlands bares hopes for gladder tidings this Yuletide

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Tagaytay Highlands, with its homeowners getting all psyched up for the most wonderful time of the year. For one, while precautionary measures remain in place in the premier mountain resort community, it has its holiday agenda all mapped out to ensure that residents' Yuletide celebrations will be merry and bright.

The Holy Family Chapel will be the setting for most of Tagaytay Highlands' solemn observation of Christmas rituals these coming holidays.

With what's going on in the world today, Tagaytay Highlands is jump-starting its festivities with a truly solemn observation of Christmas rituals. To date, it has lined up regular masses to be held for the faithful, including those on all four Sundays of Advent -November 28, December 5, 12, and 19-and for Sunday mass on January 2, 2022.

This Christmas, Tagaytay Highlands residents and their families could be huddled around celebratory food like sumptuous right-off-the-grill steak from Highlander Steakhouse.

Tradition-bound families can flock to the Highlands' Simbang Gabi masses, which will take place at 5 to 6 p.m., from December 15 to December 23. These will be followed by three Christmas Eve masses on December 24 at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

Holy masses will also be celebrated across all major Christmas holidays at this time: Christmas Day (December 25), the Feast of the Holy Family (December 26), and New Year's Eve (December 31). On January 1, 2022, there will be masses for New Year's Day at the Holy Family Chapel and for the Feast of Madre de Dios at the Madre de Dios Chapel Midlands.

While large gatherings are still deemed unsafe to date, Tagaytay Highlands has carefully crafted fun and festive events for residents and their guests. These include the lighting of the Christmas Tree at The Gardens on December 4 as well as acoustic bands at Clubhouses on December 24 and 31; and a New Year's countdown and pyrotechnics display at the Highlands China Palace Lower Parking Lot.

On Christmas Eve, one can come home - safely - to Tagaytay Highlands where all will be calm and bright as members of the close-knit Highlands community will huddle together and find love and warmth on a cold December morning.

Over and beyond these festivities, however, there are compelling reasons why homeowners are heading for Tagaytay Highlands on their long holiday break: the scent of pine wafting in the nippy mountain air; the stunning vista of Taal Lake shimmering in the distance; and the grand naturescape surrounding the mountain log cabins, beautiful modern homes, and the farming estates in this exclusive community.

Members will continue to consider Tagaytay Highlands as a place where they can reflect and get away from the hustle and bustle of city life for a memorable and stress-free stay this Christmas.

Amid all these, the close-knit community may indulge in undisrupted bonding with family and friends and get together over drinks and fine cuisine at the cluster of famed restaurants nearby. After all, each property purchase at Tagaytay Highlands gives residents exclusive access to world-class amenities that include challenging golf courses, sports facilities, and specialty dining places, all within reach.

Encouraged by the declining number of Covid-19 transmissions due to the government's vigorous immunization drive, Tagaytay Highlands beckons as the safest way to spend a wonderful holiday season.

In fact, the Highlands' steadfast provision of safe and secure facilities for its members, residents, and their guests has earned for the mountain resort complex the Safety Seal of the City Government of Tagaytay.

Property Management has likewise proven to be efficient-from compliance with health and hygiene measures to delivering quick crisis response during adverse natural and high-risk events.

And to this day, safety protocols such as disinfection, hand sanitation, wearing of face mask and face shield, and physical distancing are still observed within the premises.

So, this Christmas, come to your alternative primary home in Tagaytay Highlands and let the sound of laughter and lively chatter warm your hearts. Gather the family close to you and affirm gladder tidings as you celebrate the birth of the Child Jesus.

