Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.11.2023 / 18:11 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
the number of units was entered instead of the volume

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.00 EUR 5046.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.0000 EUR 5046.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de

 
