  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
  News
  Summary
    SMWN   DE000A1RFMZ1

SM WIRTSCHAFTSBERATUNGS AG

(SMWN)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

DGAP-DD : SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG english

08/24/2021 | 03:24am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.08.2021 / 09:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form:  RCM Beteiligungs AG 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Reinhard 
 
 Last name(s): Voss 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900BQREX03QDSFT72 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1RFMZ1 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 6.5000 EUR    1072500.0000 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 6.5000 EUR    1072500.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-23; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG 
              Fronäckerstraße 34 
              71063 Sindelfingen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.smw-ag.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69945 24.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 5,39 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
Net income 2020 1,46 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net Debt 2020 0,66 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 27,3 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,57x
EV / Sales 2020 4,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart SM WIRTSCHAFTSBERATUNGS AG
Duration : Period :
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SM WIRTSCHAFTSBERATUNGS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Schmitt Chairman-Management Board
Peter Steinbrenner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Florian Fenner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Breucker Member-Supervisory Board
Reinhard Voss Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SM WIRTSCHAFTSBERATUNGS AG5.38%32
VONOVIA SE-1.27%39 822
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-20.49%39 704
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.62%21 260
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.78%15 700
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.02%15 293