DGAP-DD : SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.08.2021 / 09:23
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Voss
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
b) LEI
529900BQREX03QDSFT72
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.5000 EUR 1072500.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.5000 EUR 1072500.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-23; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG
Fronäckerstraße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.smw-ag.de
69945 24.08.2021
