DGAP-DD : SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 24.08.2021 / 09:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: RCM Beteiligungs AG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Reinhard Last name(s): Voss Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG b) LEI 529900BQREX03QDSFT72 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1RFMZ1 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6.5000 EUR 1072500.0000 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 6.5000 EUR 1072500.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-23; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG Fronäckerstraße 34 71063 Sindelfingen Germany Internet: www.smw-ag.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

69945 24.08.2021

