AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
19.02.2023 / 14:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
19.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|
|Sonnenallee 1
|
|34266 Niestetal
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.sma.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1563291 19.02.2023 CET/CEST