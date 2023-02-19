Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SMA Solar Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:29 2023-02-17 am EST
79.00 EUR   -1.19%
08:40aAfr : SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
01/11Jefferies raises SMA Solar to 'Buy' and target to 85 euros
DP
01/11SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/19/2023 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

19.02.2023 / 14:38 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

19.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1563291  19.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563291&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
08:40aAfr : SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
01/11Jefferies raises SMA Solar to 'Buy' and target to 85 euros
DP
01/11SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
MD
2022The tops and flops in the SDax 2022
DP
2022NRW activates more areas for the expansion of wind and solar energy
DP
2022Dd : SMA Solar Technology AG: Kirstin Homburg-Kleinkauf, sell
EQ
2022Warming Instead Of Heating : Pilot trial at SMA investigates energy-saving potential
PU
2022Dd : SMA Solar Technology AG: Barbara Gregor, buy
EQ
2022Sma Solar Technology : Barbara Gregor takes over as CFO at SMA
PU
2022Sma Solar Technology : and US battery specialist Powin sign framework agreement for 2 GW s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 022 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
Net income 2022 25,1 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net cash 2022 163 M 173 M 173 M
P/E ratio 2022 112x
Yield 2022 0,03%
Capitalization 2 741 M 2 923 M 2 923 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 574
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
SMA Solar Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 79,00 €
Average target price 62,00 €
Spread / Average Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Gregor Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG18.18%2 923
NVIDIA CORPORATION46.35%526 359
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.50%441 361
BROADCOM INC.7.41%248 316
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.57%158 876
QUALCOMM, INC.16.17%142 408