11.01.2024 / 20:35 CET/CEST
SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 14, 2024
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet:http://www.sma.de

 
