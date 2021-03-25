Log in
Analyst / Investor Presentation: Annual Financial Report 2020

03/25/2021
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Analyst / Investor Presentation Financial Results 2020

Presented by Ulrich Hadding, CFO March 25, 2021

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT LEGAL NOTICE

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever.

All information contained herein has been carefully prepared. Nevertheless, we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and nothing herein shall be construed to be a representation of such guarantee. The Company shall assume no liability for errors contained in this document, unless damages are caused intentionally or through gross negligence by the Company. Furthermore, the Company shall assume no liability for effects of activities that evolve from the basis of data and information provided by this presentation.

The information contained in this presentation is subject to amendment, revision and updating, which does not underlie any prior announcement by the Company. Certain statements contained in this presentation may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements as a result of, among others, factors, changing business or other market conditions and the prospects for growth anticipated by the management of the Company. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this presentation.

This presentation is for information purposes only and may not be further distributed or passed on to any party which is not the addressee of this presentation solely after prior consent of the Company. No part of this presentation must be copied, reproduced or cited by the addressees hereof other than for the purpose for which it has been provided to the addressee. The content of this presentation, meaning all texts, pictures and sounds, are protected by copyright. The contained information of the presentation is property of the Company.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended.

Review 2020

Sales grew by 12% and profitability improved significantly in 2020

Key financials (in € million)

MW sold Sales

Home Solutions Business Solutions

2019

2020

Change

11,409 915 240 296

14,416 1027 264 293

26% 12% 10% -1%

Large Scale & Project Solutions

379 18%

470 16%

24%

Gross margin1

EBITDA1 Depreciation EBIT1

Net result1

34 46 -12 -9

72 44 28 28

109% -5% n.m. n.m.

Net CapEx (incl. R&D)

Net cash

303

226

-25%

28

39

41%

Comments

  • 2020 Sales increased by 12% with strong growth in the Home Solutions and Large Scale & Project Solutions segments. Business Solutions sales decreased slightly due to price decline and postponed investments in key markets as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

  • Gross margin was below 2019 level due to one-time effects in Q4 2020.

  • EBITDA improved significantly in 2020 driven by higher sales and improvements in our product portfolio. Our profitability was impacted by positive and negative one- time effects in Q4 2020.

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

288

226

259

254

Gross margin1

17%

22%

20%

7%

Sales

SMA Solar Technology

1. Q4 2020 gross margin and profitability affected by one-time effects including inventory provisions, warranty accruals and other income related to compensation from a supplier

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMA Solar Technology AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 12:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
