Analyst / Investor Presentation: Annual Financial Report 2020

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Analyst / Investor Presentation Financial Results 2020

Presented by Ulrich Hadding, CFO March 25, 2021

Review 2020

Sales grew by 12% and profitability improved significantly in 2020

Key financials (in € million)

MW sold Sales

Home Solutions Business Solutions

2019 2020 Change 11,409 915 240 296

14,416 1027 264 293

26% 12% 10% -1%

Large Scale & Project Solutions

379 18%

470 16%

24%

Gross margin1

EBITDA1 Depreciation EBIT1

Net result1

34 46 -12 -9

72 44 28 28

109% -5% n.m. n.m.

Net CapEx (incl. R&D)

Net cash 303 226 -25% 28

39

41%

Comments

• 2020 Sales increased by 12% with strong growth in the Home Solutions and Large Scale & Project Solutions segments. Business Solutions sales decreased slightly due to price decline and postponed investments in key markets as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

• Gross margin was below 2019 level due to one-time effects in Q4 2020.

• EBITDA improved significantly in 2020 driven by higher sales and improvements in our product portfolio. Our profitability was impacted by positive and negative one- time effects in Q4 2020.

2020 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 288 226 259 254 Gross margin1 17% 22% 20% 7% Sales

SMA Solar Technology

1. Q4 2020 gross margin and profitability affected by one-time effects including inventory provisions, warranty accruals and other income related to compensation from a supplier

4