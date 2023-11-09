(new: share price development updated and details from analyst)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Concerns about SMA Solar 's order books caused the shares of the wind turbine manufacturer to plummet to their lowest level in a year on Thursday. They briefly fell below the round mark of 50 euros for the first time since the beginning of November 2022. The daily low was almost eight percent lower at just under 49 euros. The shares recently stemmed the loss to four percent. However, the downward trend that began in early July has intensified.

In an early assessment of SMA Solar's quarterly results, analyst Constantin Hesse from investment house Jefferies emphasized a significant decline in new orders. In the third quarter, these had collapsed compared to the same period of the previous year. Large orders were also affected by this. This is worrying and is likely to put pressure on market estimates, according to the expert./bek/mis