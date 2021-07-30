DGAP-PVR : SMA Solar Technology AG: Release -2

BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % % Limited BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % % Limited BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco % % % S.a.r.l. BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % % Limited BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock International Limited % % % BlackRock Life Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % % Limited BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Investment Management % % % (UK) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % % Limited BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco % % % S.a.r.l. BlackRock Investment Management % % % Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset Management % % % Ireland Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings % % % L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV % % % Limited BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco % % % S.a.r.l. BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Asset Management % % % Schweiz AG - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, % % % Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, % % % Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)