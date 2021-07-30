Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  SMA Solar Technology AG
  News
  Summary
    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DGAP-PVR : SMA Solar Technology AG: Release -3-

07/30/2021 | 10:27am EDT
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (UK) Limited 
 
 BlackRock Fund Managers Limited                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                    %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                          %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV                             %                                    %                     % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                             %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management                               %                                    %                     % 
 Deutschland AG 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 30 Jul 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SMA Solar Technology AG 
              Sonnenallee 1 
              34266 Niestetal 
              Germany 
Internet:     http://www.sma.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223149 2021-07-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 120 M 1 331 M 1 331 M
Net income 2021 28,1 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net cash 2021 206 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,0x
Yield 2021 0,64%
Capitalization 1 541 M 1 832 M 1 831 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 330
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
SMA Solar Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 44,42 €
Average target price 54,38 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Hadding Head-Finance, Human Resources & Legal
Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG-20.61%1 832
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.00%541 784
NVIDIA CORPORATION50.61%489 977
INTEL CORPORATION7.79%217 861
BROADCOM INC.10.57%198 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.84%175 253