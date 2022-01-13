Defensive sectors lead European stocks lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
Jan 13 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday,
weighed down by defensive and travel stocks, on a continuing
surge in COVID-19 cases globally due to the Omicron variant and
as worries persisted about a tighter monetary policy
environment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% as of 0825
GMT, with healthcare, food & beverage and travel
stocks leading declines.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged mandatory COVID-19
vaccinations for all adults, while the French Senate approved
new measures to tackle the virus, including a vaccine pass.
Germany's largest solar group SMA Solar Technology
dropped 7.7% after a second forecast cut for 2021.
Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen rose 4.6% after
reporting quarterly organic revenue growth well above forecasts.
Swiss plumbing supplies firm Geberit slipped 2.3%
as it said increased uncertainty made it impossible to give a
2022 outlook for raw materials prices or the construction market
overall.
(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)