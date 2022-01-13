Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SMA Solar Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Defensive sectors lead European stocks lower

01/13/2022 | 03:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

Jan 13 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday, weighed down by defensive and travel stocks, on a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases globally due to the Omicron variant and as worries persisted about a tighter monetary policy environment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2% as of 0825 GMT, with healthcare, food & beverage and travel stocks leading declines.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all adults, while the French Senate approved new measures to tackle the virus, including a vaccine pass.

Germany's largest solar group SMA Solar Technology dropped 7.7% after a second forecast cut for 2021.

Food ingredients maker Chr Hansen rose 4.6% after reporting quarterly organic revenue growth well above forecasts.

Swiss plumbing supplies firm Geberit slipped 2.3% as it said increased uncertainty made it impossible to give a 2022 outlook for raw materials prices or the construction market overall. (Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S 5.53% 534.8 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
GEBERIT AG -3.13% 675 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG -5.61% 33.7 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.11% 1094.02 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
All news about SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
03:40aDefensive sectors lead European stocks lower
RE
01/12Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG adjusts earnings guidance for fiscal year 202..
EQ
01/12SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Managing Board adjusts earnings guidance for 2021
EQ
2021ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chevron, Cisco, Dollar Tree, The Gap, Salesforce...
2021SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
2021SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY : RWE to deploy SMA technology in the construction of one of Germany'..
PU
2021ANALYST / INVESTOR PRESENTATION : virtual Roadshow
PU
2021SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
2021ANALYST / INVESTOR PRESENTATION : Quarterly Statement / January to September 2021
PU
2021SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 987 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Net income 2021 14,1 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net cash 2021 207 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 88,9x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 427 M 1 429 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 494
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
SMA Solar Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 36,00 €
Average target price 45,00 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Hadding Head-Finance, Human Resources & Legal
Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG-3.69%1 427
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.80%699 975
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.32%618 729
BROADCOM INC.-6.52%256 808
INTEL CORPORATION8.23%226 695
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED1.94%208 790