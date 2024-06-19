FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has lowered the target price for SMA Solar from 63 to 40 euros after a profit warning, but left the rating at "Hold". Immediately before the Intersolar, one of the world's largest trade fairs for the solar industry, the inverter manufacturer had considerably reduced its annual targets due to full customer warehouses, analyst Mengxian Sun wrote in a study published on Wednesday./edh/la

Publication of the original study: 19-06-2024 / 07:46 / CET

First dissemination of the original study: Date not specified in study / Time not specified in study / CET

