Floating solar plants: association calls for removal of limitations

BERLIN/HALTERN (dpa-AFX) - The solar industry is pressing for relief for the installation of floating photovoltaic systems. The area limitations for so-called floating PV plants that have been in place since the beginning of the year are disproportionately restrictive, said Carsten Körnig, chief executive of the German Solar Industry Association (BSW), to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He added that the use of this new category of systems is being severely hampered by the amendment to the Water Resources Act. Since January, such plants have not been allowed to cover more than 15 percent of the water surface and must be at least 40 meters from the shore. Körnig advocated deleting the new regulation.

According to BSW, potential environmental impacts of planned plants are already sufficiently considered in the municipal approval process. Permits would be issued with the conditions required from a nature conservation or water resources law perspective. BSW referred to a study by a member company, according to which the theoretical technical potential in Germany is 20 to 25 gigawatts of generation capacity. "The amendment lowers the potential to around one gigawatt."

The German government's expansion targets require an annual PV expansion of 22 gigawatts as early as 2025, he said. "In our opinion, floating PV should also be allowed to make its contribution to this, as long as neither nature conservation nor other uses of the water body are significantly impaired as a result," Körnig continued.

According to the North Rhine-Westphalian state company Energy4Climate, floating PV in Germany has so far been installed exclusively on artificial or heavily modified bodies of water such as quarry ponds. A brochure lists eight installations nationwide as of April 2022. The largest, with a capacity of 3 megawatts, is located in Haltern, Westphalia. The largest plants worldwide are in Asia, it said. "But also in Europe, for example in the Netherlands, increasingly large parks are built," the booklet says.

A study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) sees great potential for floating PV in the 500 or so open-cast lignite mining lakes. The NRW state government takes a similar view: "Floating photovoltaic systems offer considerable potential for the expansion of solar energy, especially here in North Rhine-Westphalia with its many excavation, extraction and open-cast mining lakes," said Economics and Energy Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) in response to a dpa query. "We want to develop this quickly."

The Federal Ministry of Economics plans to present a new photovoltaic strategy in May. A draft has been up for discussion for several weeks. On the subject of floating PV, it says that the new high requirements mean that floating PV projects cannot be developed. "Moderate readjustment of the requirements from the Water Resources Act is also necessary here in Germany," it continues.

On Thursday, the operator of the plant in Haltern, the raw materials company Quarzwerke, will report on its experiences with the so-called floating PV plant (from English to float) after just under a year of operation./tob/DP/zb