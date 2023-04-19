Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SMA Solar Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:16 2023-04-19 am EDT
104.20 EUR   +0.10%
04/19Floating solar plants: association calls for removal of limitations
DP
04/06Sma Success In North America : Installed capacity in the large-scale plant sector exceeds 20 gigawatts
PU
03/31Dd : SMA Solar Technology AG: Dr. Jürgen Reinert, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Floating solar plants: association calls for removal of limitations

04/19/2023 | 11:59pm EDT
BERLIN/HALTERN (dpa-AFX) - The solar industry is pressing for relief for the installation of floating photovoltaic systems. The area limitations for so-called floating PV plants that have been in place since the beginning of the year are disproportionately restrictive, said Carsten Körnig, chief executive of the German Solar Industry Association (BSW), to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. He added that the use of this new category of systems is being severely hampered by the amendment to the Water Resources Act. Since January, such plants have not been allowed to cover more than 15 percent of the water surface and must be at least 40 meters from the shore. Körnig advocated deleting the new regulation.

According to BSW, potential environmental impacts of planned plants are already sufficiently considered in the municipal approval process. Permits would be issued with the conditions required from a nature conservation or water resources law perspective. BSW referred to a study by a member company, according to which the theoretical technical potential in Germany is 20 to 25 gigawatts of generation capacity. "The amendment lowers the potential to around one gigawatt."

The German government's expansion targets require an annual PV expansion of 22 gigawatts as early as 2025, he said. "In our opinion, floating PV should also be allowed to make its contribution to this, as long as neither nature conservation nor other uses of the water body are significantly impaired as a result," Körnig continued.

According to the North Rhine-Westphalian state company Energy4Climate, floating PV in Germany has so far been installed exclusively on artificial or heavily modified bodies of water such as quarry ponds. A brochure lists eight installations nationwide as of April 2022. The largest, with a capacity of 3 megawatts, is located in Haltern, Westphalia. The largest plants worldwide are in Asia, it said. "But also in Europe, for example in the Netherlands, increasingly large parks are built," the booklet says.

A study by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) sees great potential for floating PV in the 500 or so open-cast lignite mining lakes. The NRW state government takes a similar view: "Floating photovoltaic systems offer considerable potential for the expansion of solar energy, especially here in North Rhine-Westphalia with its many excavation, extraction and open-cast mining lakes," said Economics and Energy Minister Mona Neubaur (Greens) in response to a dpa query. "We want to develop this quickly."

The Federal Ministry of Economics plans to present a new photovoltaic strategy in May. A draft has been up for discussion for several weeks. On the subject of floating PV, it says that the new high requirements mean that floating PV projects cannot be developed. "Moderate readjustment of the requirements from the Water Resources Act is also necessary here in Germany," it continues.

On Thursday, the operator of the plant in Haltern, the raw materials company Quarzwerke, will report on its experiences with the so-called floating PV plant (from English to float) after just under a year of operation./tob/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Financials
Sales 2023 1 528 M 1 675 M 1 675 M
Net income 2023 89,9 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net cash 2023 430 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2023 40,3x
Yield 2023 0,13%
Capitalization 3 616 M 3 963 M 3 963 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 3 379
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
SMA Solar Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 104,20 €
Average target price 87,60 €
Spread / Average Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Gregor Chief Financial & Legal Officer
Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG55.87%3 961
NVIDIA CORPORATION89.32%682 268
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.71%437 360
BROADCOM INC.13.09%263 629
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.14%163 407
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.75%144 493
