INDEX MONITOR: SMA replaces Evotec in the MDax - Suess Microtec joins the SDax

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Solar technology manufacturer SMA Solar will replace Evotec in the MDax from this Tuesday. The active ingredient researcher for the pharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, will have to leave the index of medium-sized companies for the time being, according to Deutsche Borse rules, due to the failure to publish its audited annual report on time.

For SMA Solar, the semiconductor industry equipment supplier Suess Microtec will also move up to the index of smaller stocks, the SDax.

Evotec had reported a cyber attack in early April. Although business continuity was reportedly maintained at all global sites, the annual report could therefore not be submitted on time. However, it is now expected to be published in mid-May, which in turn would make it possible for the share to return to the MDax as early as June.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). These funds must then be rebalanced and rebalanced accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./ck/mis