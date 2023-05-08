Advanced search
    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:13 2023-05-08 am EDT
106.50 EUR   +1.14%
05/08INDEX MONITOR: SMA replaces Evotec in the MDax - Suess Microtec joins the SDax
DP
05/08Suss MicroTec Set for Return on German SDAX
MT
05/08Evotec under pressure - No longer in the MDax as of Tuesday
DP
INDEX MONITOR: SMA replaces Evotec in the MDax - Suess Microtec joins the SDax

05/08/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Solar technology manufacturer SMA Solar will replace Evotec in the MDax from this Tuesday. The active ingredient researcher for the pharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, will have to leave the index of medium-sized companies for the time being, according to Deutsche Borse rules, due to the failure to publish its audited annual report on time.

For SMA Solar, the semiconductor industry equipment supplier Suess Microtec will also move up to the index of smaller stocks, the SDax.

Evotec had reported a cyber attack in early April. Although business continuity was reportedly maintained at all global sites, the annual report could therefore not be submitted on time. However, it is now expected to be published in mid-May, which in turn would make it possible for the share to return to the MDax as early as June.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). These funds must then be rebalanced and rebalanced accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./ck/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVOTEC SE -3.97% 16.32 Delayed Quote.6.95%
MDAX -0.28% 27543.17 Delayed Quote.9.66%
SDAX 0.14% 13825.87 Delayed Quote.15.93%
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG 1.14% 106.5 Delayed Quote.59.31%
SÜSS MICROTEC SE 0.60% 25 Delayed Quote.65.13%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 536 M 1 692 M 1 692 M
Net income 2023 89,4 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net cash 2023 294 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,4x
Yield 2023 0,13%
Capitalization 3 696 M 4 072 M 4 072 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 379
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
SMA Solar Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 106,50 €
Average target price 95,60 €
Spread / Average Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Gregor Chief Financial & Legal Officer
Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG59.31%4 026
NVIDIA CORPORATION96.25%707 249
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.37%422 560
BROADCOM INC.12.70%262 712
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.36%150 507
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.71%144 675
