NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Analysts Jefferies downgraded SMA Solar from "buy" to "hold" ahead of second quarter figures and lowered its price target from 120 to 105 euros. Despite the recent significant increase in the annual forecast and the good predictability of business development in the coming year thanks to a robust order backlog, he expects that a slowdown in order intake in all segments will limit the potential for further increases in market expectations, analyst Constantin Hesse wrote in a study on the shares of the inverter manufacturer available on Wednesday./la/he

Original publication date: 07/12/2023 / 09:13 / ET

First disclosure of original study: 12.07.2023 / 12:01 / ET

