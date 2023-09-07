New lines and robot technology: SMA upgrades electronics production facilities

SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA) is investing in its electronics production. Around €12 million will be invested by the end of 2024 in the expansion of the PCB production lines at its site in Niestetal/ Kassel, Germany. This will allow SMA to meet growing demand for modern and more powerful solar and battery inverters. The new production lines will be home to state-of-the-art workstations that meet the very highest ergonomic requirements. The project will also see the deployment of innovative robot technology. A total of around 50 new employees are to be hired by the end of 2024.

"By expanding and modernizing our electronics production lines here in Niestetal, we are strengthening our Germany operations and creating attractive jobs in the region," said Klaus Petry, Executive Vice President Global Operations at SMA. "This is an important step toward enhancing our innovative power and reducing dependencies within the supply chain, including over the long term."

On the new electronics production lines, the employees will assemble and check printed circuit boards for the new generation of SMA solar and battery inverters. These state-of-the-art printed circuit boards are populated with significantly more components and electronic chips. Although the new inverters are equipped with bigger assemblies, their design means that they are more compact and powerful. This makes them easier to assemble, install and service. In the electronics production facilities, robot technology along with workstations that meet the highest ergonomic requirements will ensure optimal handling of these larger printed circuit boards.

SMA is currently enjoying a surge in demand for systems and solutions for PV and battery-storage systems. In addition to expanding its electronics production lines, the company is currently investing in a new production hall. The new SMA GIGAWATT Factory, which will see SMA almost double its production capacity from 21 GW to 40 GW, is to be home to the production of systems for large-scale solar and storage systems starting 2025. A topping-out ceremony was recently held to celebrate completion of the building shell on the around 46,000-square-meter plot next to the A7 highway. Work will begin over the coming weeks on installing the dedicated PV system on the roof of the new factory.



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 130 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. They help avoid the emission of around 63 million tons of CO2e annually. This is equivalent to stopping more than €12 billion of environmental damage. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and MDAX index



SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Press Contact:

Dagmar Buth-Parvaresh

Tel. +49 561 9522-421414

Presse@SMA.de



Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.