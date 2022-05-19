Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SMA Solar Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/19 08:26:44 am EDT
42.94 EUR   -1.96%
08:07aSMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
06:02aSMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance
EQ
05/17SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies remains a Sell rating

05/19/2022 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jefferies analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 35.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
08:07aSMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
06:02aSMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance
EQ
05/17SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
05/16SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/11TRANSCRIPT : SMA Solar Technology AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/11SMA Solar Technology AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/11Global chip shortage continues to affect sales performance of SMA Solar Technology AG d..
EQ
05/11SMA Solar Technology AG Confirms Financial Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/09SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies lowers to Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 969 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
Net income 2022 -6,10 M -6,40 M -6,40 M
Net cash 2022 139 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 -254x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 520 M 1 595 M 1 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 525
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
SMA Solar Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 43,80 €
Average target price 37,75 €
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Hadding Head-Finance, Human Resources & Legal
Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG17.18%1 595
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-12.52%468 375
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.41%424 130
BROADCOM INC.-14.25%232 953
INTEL CORPORATION-17.77%173 155
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.64%157 039