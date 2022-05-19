SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies remains a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 969 M 1 017 M 1 017 M Net income 2022 -6,10 M -6,40 M -6,40 M Net cash 2022 139 M 146 M 146 M P/E ratio 2022 -254x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 1 520 M 1 595 M 1 595 M EV / Sales 2022 1,43x EV / Sales 2023 1,21x Nbr of Employees 3 525 Free-Float 29,5% Chart SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Last Close Price 43,80 € Average target price 37,75 € Spread / Average Target -13,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Hadding Head-Finance, Human Resources & Legal Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG 17.18% 1 595 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -12.52% 468 375 NVIDIA CORPORATION -42.41% 424 130 BROADCOM INC. -14.25% 232 953 INTEL CORPORATION -17.77% 173 155 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -9.64% 157 039