Equities
Germany
Xetra
SMA Solar Technology AG
News
Summary
S92
DE000A0DJ6J9
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
(S92)
42.94
EUR
-1.96%
08:07a
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
06:02a
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance
EQ
05/17
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
Jefferies analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 35.
08:07a
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
06:02a
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance
EQ
05/17
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
05/16
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/11
TRANSCRIPT
: SMA Solar Technology AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05/11
SMA Solar Technology AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/11
Global chip shortage continues to affect sales performance of SMA Solar Technology AG d..
EQ
05/11
SMA Solar Technology AG Confirms Financial Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/09
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Jefferies lowers to Sell rating
MD
08:07a
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
05/17
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
05/16
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
: Jefferies reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
969 M
1 017 M
1 017 M
Net income 2022
-6,10 M
-6,40 M
-6,40 M
Net cash 2022
139 M
146 M
146 M
P/E ratio 2022
-254x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 520 M
1 595 M
1 595 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,43x
EV / Sales 2023
1,21x
Nbr of Employees
3 525
Free-Float
29,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
43,80 €
Average target price
37,75 €
Spread / Average Target
-13,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Reinert
Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Hadding
Head-Finance, Human Resources & Legal
Uwe Kleinkauf
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde
Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel
Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
17.18%
1 595
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
-12.52%
468 375
NVIDIA CORPORATION
-42.41%
424 130
BROADCOM INC.
-14.25%
232 953
INTEL CORPORATION
-17.77%
173 155
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
-9.64%
157 039
