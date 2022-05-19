DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SMA Solar Technology AG: Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance



19.05.2022 / 12:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMA Solar Technology AG Corporate News

Change in SMA's Board Member for Finance



Niestetal, May 19, 2022 ? Ulrich Hadding, Board Member for Finance, Human Resources and Legal at SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA, FWB: S92) will leave the company at his own request on May 31, 2022, after many years of service. Barbara Gregor, Managing Director and CFO of thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH and the international thyssenkrupp Materials Trading Group, has been appointed to the Managing Board as his successor.



Ulrich Hadding is leaving his position on the Managing Board of SMA to take on a new professional challenge. Hadding, who has been employed at SMA since 2009, including as Head of Finance and Legal, was appointed to the Managing Board as CFO and Labor Director in 2017. In addition to Finance and Legal, he was also responsible for the functions of Human Resources, Compliance, Auditing, Real Estate Management and Public Affairs. He also played a key role in supporting all of SMA's recent M&A activities and managed the company's capital market communications. ?SMA is a great company that is excellently positioned to take advantage of the opportunities presented by renewable energy growth. I wish SMA, CEO Jürgen Reinert, Barbara Gregor and all employees every success for the future,? Hadding said.

Barbara Gregor was appointed by the Supervisory Board as successor to Ulrich Hadding and will assume the function of CFO at SMA as of December 1, 2022. She has many years of international experience in all areas of CFO responsibility, in particular in the management and further development of Finance, Controlling, Accounting, Risk Management, HR and IT. Barbara Gregor is also considered an expert in international M&A transactions, change management as well as strategic business development and turnaround management. Until she joins the company, Thomas Pixa, Executive Vice President Finance at SMA, will act as interim CFO.



"We would like to thank Ulrich Hadding for his dedicated, internationally oriented approach and his outstanding expertise. SMA benefitted greatly from this. We wish him every success and all the best for his new professional goals. We are pleased to have gained in Barbara Gregor a person with many years of international experience in finance, who will continue to advance SMA on its path to becoming a sustainable system and solution provider and who will actively help shape it with her excellent competence," said Uwe Kleinkauf, Chairman of the SMA Supervisory Board. ?We are convinced that Jürgen Reinert and Barbara Gregor will make the best possible use of the opportunities presented by the growth in renewable energies and will meet the challenges in our industry with new solutions, innovative business models and a sustainable financial strategy.?



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA?s portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA?s range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 110 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA?s multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group?s parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.



SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de



Press Contact:

Susanne Henkel

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Tel. +49 561 9522-1124

Presse@SMA.de

Disclaimer:

This corporate news serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the ?Company?) or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the ?SMA Group?) nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This corporate news can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.