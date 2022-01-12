Log in
SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board adjusts earnings guidance for 2021

01/12/2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
SMA Solar Technology AG: Managing Board adjusts earnings guidance for 2021

12-Jan-2022
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Niestetal, January 12, 2022 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) is adjusting its earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021. This is due to the ongoing negotiations regarding an existing service agreement in the area of operation and maintenance services for photovoltaic power plants (O&M business). The reason for the negotiations are defects in some of the solar parks to be maintained by SMA, which only became apparent after the contract was concluded. Based on the resulting one-off effect, the SMA Managing Board now expects an EBITDA between ?20 million and ?30 million for fiscal year 2021 (previously: ?50 million to ?65 million).


Contact:
Ulrich Hadding
Chief Financial Officer
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About SMA
As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 110 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by around 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index.


SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:
Anja Jasper
Tel. +49 561 9522-2805
Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:
Susanne Henkel
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
Tel. +49 561 9522-1124
Presse@SMA.de

12-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)561 / 9522 - 100
E-mail: info@sma.de
Internet: http://www.sma.de
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9
WKN: A0DJ6J
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1268118

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1268118  12-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1268118&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
