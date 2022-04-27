Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SMA Solar Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 09:30:23 am EDT
40.43 EUR   +6.12%
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/07SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/06INTERSOLAR 2022 : SMA presents innovations for even more energy independence
PU
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/27/2022 | 09:17am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMA Solar Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMA Solar Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.04.2022 / 15:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMA Solar Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.sma.de/investor-relations/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.sma.de/en/investor-relations/publications

27.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1337233  27.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
