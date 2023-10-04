EQS-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast

SMA Solar Technology AG expects very positive sales and earnings development after nine months and raises guidance range for 2023



Niestetal, October 04, 2023 - Based on preliminary figures, the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9/FWB: S92) expects consolidated revenues of EUR 1.335 million to 1.345 million (9M 2022: EUR 724 million) and EBITDA of EUR 230 to 235 million (9M 2022: EUR 50 million) for the first nine months of 2023. Due to a very positive revenue and earnings development in the Large Scale & Project Solutions and Commercial & Industrial Solutions segments in the third quarter, quarterly revenues are expected to be between EUR 555 million and 565 million (Q3 2022: EUR 252 million) and expected EBITDA between EUR 105 million and 110 million (Q3 2022: EUR 34 million).

Based on the very positive development in the third quarter, the Managing Board is raising the guidance range for the full year 2023 and now expects consolidated sales of EUR 1,800 million to 1,900 million (previously: EUR 1,700 million to 1,850 million) and EBITDA of EUR 285 million to 325 million (previously: EUR 230 million to 270 million).

The quarterly statement for the first nine months 2023 will be published on November 9, 2023.



