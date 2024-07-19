CERTIFICATE
This is to certify that
SMA Magnetics Sp. z o.o.
ul. Komandosów nr 3, lok.1 32-080 Modlniczka Poland
has implemented and maintains an Environmental Management System.
Scope:
Design, production and sales of inductive component.
Through an audit, documented in a report, it was verified that the management system fulfills the requirements of the following standard:
ISO 14001 : 2015
Certificate registration no.
30950134 UM15
Valid from
2024-06-24
Valid until
2027-06-23
Date of certification
2024-06-24
DQS GmbH
Christian Gerling
Managing Director
Accredited Body: DQS GmbH, August-Schanz-Straße 21, 60433 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Administrative Office: DQS Polska sp. z o.o., Domaniewska 45, 02-672 Warszawa, Poland
The validity of the certification can only be verified by the QR-code.
