CERTIFICATE

This is to certify that

SMA Magnetics Sp. z o.o.

ul. Komandosów nr 3, lok.1 32-080 Modlniczka Poland

has implemented and maintains an Environmental Management System.

Scope:

Design, production and sales of inductive component.

Through an audit, documented in a report, it was verified that the management system fulfills the requirements of the following standard:

ISO 14001 : 2015

Certificate registration no.

30950134 UM15

Valid from

2024-06-24

Valid until

2027-06-23

Date of certification

2024-06-24

DQS GmbH

Christian Gerling

Managing Director

Accredited Body: DQS GmbH, August-Schanz-Straße 21, 60433 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Administrative Office: DQS Polska sp. z o.o., Domaniewska 45, 02-672 Warszawa, Poland

The validity of the certification can only be verified by the QR-code.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SMA Solar Technology AG published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 22:43:07 UTC.