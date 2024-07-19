SMA Solar Technology AG is a Germany-based developer of photovoltaic (PV) system technology. The Company operates through five segments: Residential, Commercial, Utility, Off-Grid and Storage and Service. The Residential segment focuses on small PV systems for private applications with micro and string inverters, energy management solutions, storage systems and communication products and accessories. The Commercial segment provides three-phase string inverters, energy management solutions, medium-voltage technology and other accessories. The Utility segment specializes in large-scale PV power plants with central inverters, and also provides grid services. The Off-Grid and Storage segment offers system technology for the integration of different battery technologies and power classes and collaborates with battery manufacturers and companies in the automotive industry. The Service segment comprises service and maintenance, operational management and the spare parts business.

Sector Semiconductors