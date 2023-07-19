The Supervisory Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA) has extended the mandate of SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert by a further five years until June 30, 2028. The Supervisory Board has also appointed Jürgen Reinert as Chairman of the Managing Board of SMA with immediate effect. Chairman of the Supervisory Board Uwe Kleinkauf expressed his thanks on behalf of the members of the Supervisory Board for Jürgen Reinert's successful management of the company. The 55-year-old engineer has been with SMA since 2011 and a member of the Managing Board since 2014. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2018.

"We have every confidence in Jürgen Reinert. He has successfully led SMA through the challenging past years, consistently driving the company's development into a sustainable systems and solutions provider against the challenging backdrop of worldwide supply chain bottlenecks and a global energy crisis," said SMA Supervisory Board Chairman Uwe Kleinkauf.

"Thanks to his far-sighted management, SMA is a particularly well-positioned energy transition company with a broad portfolio of climate-friendly solutions. The Supervisory Board is convinced that Jürgen Reinert will continue to lead the company into a successful future with innovative energy solutions, new business models and a sustainable corporate strategy."

SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert thanked the Supervisory Board for the trust placed in him. "SMA has fantastic employees and outstanding prospects," said Reinert. "I am delighted to have the honor of leading this amazing company over the coming years. My thanks go to my colleague on the Managing Board, Barbara Gregor, and my colleagues on the management team for their constructive and target-oriented cooperation as well as to all of SMA's employees. The last few years have demanded a lot from us. But by working together, we demonstrated our resilience even in times of crisis and are well positioned for the future."



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 125 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. Around 63 million tons of CO2e per year have been avoided thanks to the PV inverter power sold by SMA. This is equivalent to stopping more than €12 billion of environmental damage. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and MDAX index.



SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:

Anja Jasper

Tel. +49 561 9522-2805

Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:

Dagmar Buth-Parvaresh

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Tel. +49 561 9522-421414

Presse@SMA.de



Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.