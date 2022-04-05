SMA Solar Technology : The Sunny Tripower X from SMA combines solar power Generation and control

2022-04-05

The Sunny Tripower X from SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA) is now available as part of SMA Energy Systems Home and Business. For the first time ever, the three-phase solar inverter combines state-of-the-art solar power generation with the features of the SMA Data Manager M powered by ennexOS. In commercial and residential energy systems with outputs of up to 135 kW, the Sunny Tripower X is not only responsible for the monitoring, management and grid-compliant power control of up to five inverters, but also enables participation in the energy market. It will also be capable of managing battery-storage systems and loads. The innovative solar inverter has secured SMA a place among the finalists for this year's Intersolar Award.

"With the Sunny Tripower X, SMA has achieved yet another milestone for the sustainable use of affordable solar energy in businesses and homes," said Nick Morbach, Executive Vice President Business Unit Commercial and Industrial at SMA. "Thanks to the integration of energy management functions in the PV inverter, it is now easier than ever to implement, control and monitor energy systems. This makes it easy for users to interconnect battery-storage systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles with solar power generation and to benefit from business models on the energy market."

PV inverter and system manager in one

The Sunny Tripower X is available on the market in four power classes (12/15/20/25 kW) and combines solar power generation and energy management in one device. Thanks to the intelligent, tried-and-tested system management features of the Data Manager M powered by ennexOS, it has never been easier for installers to configure and commission solar systems with up to five inverters. Following installation, the inverter is responsible for grid-compliant power control of the entire system.

The Sunny Tripower X enables over-dimensioning of the PV array by up to 150% and offers maximum design flexibility with three independent MPP trackers and six string inputs. The input current of up to 24 amperes per MPPT means that ever more powerful PV modules can be deployed. Thanks to the inverter's digital inputs, simplified grid and PV system protection can be implemented without any additional components. The SMA ArcFix arc-fault circuit interrupter ensures maximum system safety, while the integrated SMA ShadeFix software guarantees maximum energy yields - even where there is slight shading. The SMA Smart Connected inverter monitoring minimizes yield losses.

You can find out more about the Sunny Tripower X on the website.



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 110 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by around 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.



