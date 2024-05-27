Purchasing 100% green energy from the utility grid at the best price and selling your own solar power for a profit: The prospects look good for future subscribers to the dynamic electricity tariff that is currently being developed by SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA) together with ison, market integrator of digitally networked energy solutions, and integrated electric utility company LichtBlick. The dynamic tariff will link up SMA customers with the energy market, making smart energy management even more efficient. At the heart of it all is the Sunny Home Manager 2.0 from SMA. It maximizes the supply of solar energy to electrical devices and utilizes the flexibility offered by home energy storage, wall box and heat pump. ison's technology means that, in the future, the favorable time periods for purchasing and selling electric current from the electricity exchange will be calculated automatically and taken into account accordingly for feeding in and purchasing electricity. The new dynamic tariff can thus help customers actively lower their energy costs.

"I'm delighted to be able to offer our customers an even more extensive package to meet their energy needs, thanks to our partnership with ison and LichtBlick," explained Jan Van Laethem, Executive Vice President, Business Segment Home at SMA. "With around 8 GW of aggregated PV power in Germany, our connected customers are potentially running the largest prosumer PV system. We can't wait to tap into this potential and take the decentralized energy transition to the next level. The integration of the 100% green, dynamic electricity tariff into the SMA Home Energy Solution smart energy-management system also enables our customers to track price developments and savings directly via the SMA Energy App."

"We are extremely pleased with our partnership with SMA," said Sebastian Mahlow, Managing Director of ison. "Working together with a world-leading supplier of PV and storage technology and comprehensive energy system solutions is an important milestone for our company. With our White Label solution, we offer all existing and future SMA customers the opportunity to calculate their individual energy-savings potential and sign up to a full, dynamic tariff directly with ison optimization."

"Decentralized flexibility is a mainstay of the energy transition," said Dr. Enno Wolf, COO of LichtBlick. "Over the past year, around half of all new PV installations have come from the residential segment, and many of them with battery storage systems. Our partnership with SMA aims to offer a tailored solution for marketing decentralized flexibility specifically in this growing segment, and thereby to continue promoting the expansion of green energy."

SMA Energy App notifies users of cheap electricity tariffs

The dynamic electricity tariff will link up SMA customers with the energy market. By optimizing their energy consumption with the aid of the ison platform, SMA customers can benefit from stock prices that are updated every 15 minutes. Assisted by the smart energy management system with the Sunny Home Manager 2.0, they can purchase cost-effective electricity precisely when it is required, thereby saving on energy costs. The SMA Energy App then sends personalized notifications to customers advising them how they can make further savings by lowering their energy consumption.

System expansion saves energy and costs

The Sunny Home Manager is connected to the ison platform to ensure that households can make the most of the optimization potential on the energy market. The benefit of this is that, during periods with lower market prices, ison automatically signals to the Sunny Home Manager 2.0 that connected, flexible consumers (such as batteries, heat pumps, and electric vehicles) should use power from the utility grid.

The ison White Label platform solution not only offers smart control and optimization, but also integration of the dynamic tariff, installation and commissioning, as well as provision of all data for the Sunny Home Manager. In order for SMA prosumers to purchase electricity at the right time, a trading connection to the market and energy provision via a supplier are required-LichtBlick takes care of this.

ison and SMA present new solution at Intersolar

ison will be showcasing its platform and product at EM-Power Europe, which will take place in Munich on June 19-21, 2024, as part of energy trade fair Intersolar. Experts will also be available for interviews at the company's own booth (Hall B5, Booth 582). If you are interested in speaking to one of our experts, please let us know in advance by emailing presse@ison.energy.

SMA is also bringing its dynamic electricity tariff to Intersolar in Munich. Visit Hall B3.210 to find out everything about the flexible tariff and smart energy management with the Sunny Home Manager 2.0. Find more information on our website: https://www.sma.de/en/intersolar/



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters installed throughout the world with the last 20 years with a total output of approximately 132 GW help avoid the emission of more than 70 million tons of CO 2 . SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed onin the MDAX index and TecDAX index.



About ison

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of green-energy pioneer LichtBlick and closes a gap in technology by linking the energy resources in households and controlling them automatically. ison not only provides energy-hardware manufacturers and wholesalers with access to the energy markets but has in-depth knowledge on and manages all the details of energy regulation and metering and consolidates energy resources regardless of hardware. ison also provides connectivity to other household devices through its home energy management system. Learn more at ison.energy



About LichtBlick

25 years of LichtBlick means 25 years of climate-neutral energy solutions for at home and on the go. Once a green-energy pioneer with just eight customers, LichtBlick now provides solutions to over 1.7 million people across Germany. Today, LichtBlick is an integrated supplier with its own production, solar, mobility and heating products, innovative flexi-services and a nationwide installation network. A total of around 900 LichtBlick employees develop and implement products and services for homes and businesses. In the 2022/2023 fiscal year, the company, which belongs to Dutch energy-transition trailblazer Eneco, recorded sales of €1.34 billion euros. www.lichtblick.de.

