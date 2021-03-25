Log in
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
SMA Solar Technology : Annual Financial Report SMA Group 2020

03/25/2021 | 02:07am EDT
SMA Solar Technology AG

at a glance

SMA group

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Sales

€ million

1,026.6

915.1

760.9

891.0

946.7

Export ratio

%

79.6

76.1

80.6

81.8

87.9

Inverter output sold

MW

14,416

11,409

8,449

8,538

8,231

Capital expenditure

€ million

38.8

27.6

40.3

33.2

29.0

Depreciation

€ million

43.6

46.0

82.6

53.2

76.7

EBITDA

€ million

71.5

34.2

-69.1

97.3

141.5

EBITDA margin

%

7.0

3.7

-9.1

10.9

14.9

Net income

€ million

28.1

-8.6

-175.5

30.1

29.6

Earnings per share 1

0.81

-0.25

-5.06

0.87

0.85

Employees 2

3,264

3,124

3,353

3,213

3,345

in Germany

2,262

2,186

2,212

2,077

2,093

abroad

1,002

938

1,141

1,136

1,252

SMA group

2020/12/31

2019/12/31

2018/12/31

2017/12/31

2016/12/31

Total assets

€ million

1,051.2

1,107.3

989.3

1.216.2

1.210.8

Equity

€ million

439.1

416.9

424.5

611.5

585.1

Equity ratio

%

41.8

37.6

42.9

50.3

48.3

Net working capital 3

€ million

210.6

159.5

177.4

167.9

225.4

Net working capital ratio 4

%

20.5

17.4

23.3

18.8

23.8

Net cash 5

€ million

226.0

303.0

305.3

449.7

362.0

  • 1 Converted to 34,700,000 shares

  • 2 Reporting date; without temporary employees

  • 3 Inventories and trade receivables minus trade payables and liabilities from advanced payments received for orders

  • 4 Relating to the last twelve months (LTM)

  • 5 Total cash minus interest-bearing ﬁnancial liabilities to banks

ENERGY

THAT CHANGES

As a leading global specialist for photovoltaic system technology, SMA is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow.

More than 3,000 SMA employees in 18 countries have devoted themselves to this task.

Our innovative solutions for all photovoltaic applications and our unsurpassed service offer our customers worldwide greater independence in meeting their energy needs.

In collaboration with our partners and customers, we are helping people around the world transition to a self-suﬃcient, decentralized and renewable energy supply.

4

SMA Solar Technology AG // Annual Report 2020

DR.-ING. JÜRGEN REINERT

Chief Executive Oﬃcer SMA Solar Technology AG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SMA Solar Technology AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
