SMA Solar Technology : Annual Financial Report SMA Group 2020

SMA Solar Technology AG at a glance SMA group 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Sales € million 1,026.6 915.1 760.9 891.0 946.7 Export ratio % 79.6 76.1 80.6 81.8 87.9 Inverter output sold MW 14,416 11,409 8,449 8,538 8,231 Capital expenditure € million 38.8 27.6 40.3 33.2 29.0 Depreciation € million 43.6 46.0 82.6 53.2 76.7 EBITDA € million 71.5 34.2 -69.1 97.3 141.5 EBITDA margin % 7.0 3.7 -9.1 10.9 14.9 Net income € million 28.1 -8.6 -175.5 30.1 29.6 Earnings per share 1 € 0.81 -0.25 -5.06 0.87 0.85 Employees 2 3,264 3,124 3,353 3,213 3,345 in Germany 2,262 2,186 2,212 2,077 2,093 abroad 1,002 938 1,141 1,136 1,252 SMA group 2020/12/31 2019/12/31 2018/12/31 2017/12/31 2016/12/31 Total assets € million 1,051.2 1,107.3 989.3 1.216.2 1.210.8 Equity € million 439.1 416.9 424.5 611.5 585.1 Equity ratio % 41.8 37.6 42.9 50.3 48.3 Net working capital 3 € million 210.6 159.5 177.4 167.9 225.4 Net working capital ratio 4 % 20.5 17.4 23.3 18.8 23.8 Net cash 5 € million 226.0 303.0 305.3 449.7 362.0

1 Converted to 34,700,000 shares

2 Reporting date; without temporary employees

3 Inventories and trade receivables minus trade payables and liabilities from advanced payments received for orders

4 Relating to the last twelve months (LTM)

5 Total cash minus interest-bearing ﬁnancial liabilities to banks

ENERGY

THAT CHANGES

As a leading global specialist for photovoltaic system technology, SMA is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow.

More than 3,000 SMA employees in 18 countries have devoted themselves to this task.

Our innovative solutions for all photovoltaic applications and our unsurpassed service offer our customers worldwide greater independence in meeting their energy needs.

In collaboration with our partners and customers, we are helping people around the world transition to a self-suﬃcient, decentralized and renewable energy supply.

DR.-ING. JÜRGEN REINERT

