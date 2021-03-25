SMA Solar Technology : Annual Financial Report SMA Group 2020
SMA Solar Technology AG
at a glance
SMA group
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Sales
€ million
1,026.6
915.1
760.9
891.0
946.7
Export ratio
%
79.6
76.1
80.6
81.8
87.9
Inverter output sold
MW
14,416
11,409
8,449
8,538
8,231
Capital expenditure
€ million
38.8
27.6
40.3
33.2
29.0
Depreciation
€ million
43.6
46.0
82.6
53.2
76.7
EBITDA
€ million
71.5
34.2
-69.1
97.3
141.5
EBITDA margin
%
7.0
3.7
-9.1
10.9
14.9
Net income
€ million
28.1
-8.6
-175.5
30.1
29.6
Earnings per share 1
€
0.81
-0.25
-5.06
0.87
0.85
Employees 2
3,264
3,124
3,353
3,213
3,345
in Germany
2,262
2,186
2,212
2,077
2,093
abroad
1,002
938
1,141
1,136
1,252
SMA group
2020/12/31
2019/12/31
2018/12/31
2017/12/31
2016/12/31
Total assets
€ million
1,051.2
1,107.3
989.3
1.216.2
1.210.8
Equity
€ million
439.1
416.9
424.5
611.5
585.1
Equity ratio
%
41.8
37.6
42.9
50.3
48.3
Net working capital 3
€ million
210.6
159.5
177.4
167.9
225.4
Net working capital ratio 4
%
20.5
17.4
23.3
18.8
23.8
Net cash 5
€ million
226.0
303.0
305.3
449.7
362.0
1 Converted to 34,700,000 shares
2 Reporting date; without temporary employees
3 Inventories and trade receivables minus trade payables and liabilities from advanced payments received for orders
4 Relating to the last twelve months (LTM)
5 Total cash minus interest-bearing ﬁnancial liabilities to banks
ENERGY
THAT CHANGES
As a leading global specialist for photovoltaic system technology, SMA is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow.
More than 3,000 SMA employees in 18 countries have devoted themselves to this task.
Our innovative solutions for all photovoltaic applications and our unsurpassed service offer our customers worldwide greater independence in meeting their energy needs.
In collaboration with our partners and customers, we are helping people around the world transition to a self-suﬃcient, decentralized and renewable energy supply.
4
SMA Solar Technology AG // Annual Report 2020
DR.-ING. JÜRGEN REINERT
Chief Executive Oﬃcer SMA Solar Technology AG
