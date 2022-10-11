SMA Solar Technology : receives highest MSCI ESG rating of AAA

Rating agency MSCI ESG Research has raised the sustainability rating for SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) to the highest level of AAA. Alongside SMA, there is only one other company with an AAA rating from a total of 50 companies from the electrical equipment industry within the rated universe of the MSCI ACWI Index constituents. MSCI ESG ratings seek to measure how well a company manages financially relevant risks and opportunities in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

"After being awarded the gold medal for successful sustainability management by rating agency EcoVadis just a few weeks ago, the excellent rating from MSCI ESG Research is further confirmation that we are on the right track when it comes to sustainability," said SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. "At SMA, we firmly believe that a holistic understanding of sustainability is not simply about developing the right technologies for an environmentally friendly energy supply. It is equally important that these solutions are produced in compliance with high environmental, social and governance standards. That is why sustainability is at the center of our corporate strategy for 2025. We will continue to work on achieving the ambitious targets that we have set ourselves in this regard."

Further information on sustainability at SMA is available on our website and in our 2021 non-financial statement .

You can find out more about MSCI ESG ratings here.



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 120 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and SDAX index.



