    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
10:52 2022-10-11 am EDT
41.48 EUR   -1.14%
10:22aSma Solar Technology : receives highest MSCI ESG rating of AAA
PU
09/26Sma Solar Technology : Eisenach large-scale storage system promotes integration of renewable energies into the utility grid
PU
09/01SMA receives EcoVadis gold medal for excellent sustainability management
EQ
SMA Solar Technology : receives highest MSCI ESG rating of AAA

10/11/2022 | 10:22am EDT
10/11/2022

SMA receives highest MSCI ESG rating of AAA

Rating agency MSCI ESG Research has raised the sustainability rating for SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) to the highest level of AAA. Alongside SMA, there is only one other company with an AAA rating from a total of 50 companies from the electrical equipment industry within the rated universe of the MSCI ACWI Index constituents. MSCI ESG ratings seek to measure how well a company manages financially relevant risks and opportunities in the areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG).

"After being awarded the gold medal for successful sustainability management by rating agency EcoVadis just a few weeks ago, the excellent rating from MSCI ESG Research is further confirmation that we are on the right track when it comes to sustainability," said SMA Chief Executive Officer Jürgen Reinert. "At SMA, we firmly believe that a holistic understanding of sustainability is not simply about developing the right technologies for an environmentally friendly energy supply. It is equally important that these solutions are produced in compliance with high environmental, social and governance standards. That is why sustainability is at the center of our corporate strategy for 2025. We will continue to work on achieving the ambitious targets that we have set ourselves in this regard."

Further information on sustainability at SMA is available on our website and in our 2021 non-financial statement .

You can find out more about MSCI ESG ratings here.


About SMA
As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 120 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and SDAX index.


SMA Solar Technology AG
Sonnenallee 1
34266 Niestetal
Germany

Head of Corporate Communications:
Anja Jasper
Tel. +49 561 9522-2805
Presse@SMA.de

Press Contact:
Susanne Henkel
Senior Corporate Communications Manager
Tel. +49 561 9522-1124
Presse@SMA.de


Disclaimer:
This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.

SMA Solar Technology AG published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 14:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
