SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA) employees with electric cars can now charge them with green electricity at their workplace at a low cost. The company has expanded its charging stations to 103 and plans to add another 100 charging points next year. SMA is also setting an example when it comes to saving energy, aiming to reduce consumption by 24% by the end of 2024. The switch to heat pumps, a comprehensive conversion of lighting to LEDs and new PV systems will all contribute to this.

"At SMA, we are systematically expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles to meet the growing needs of our employees and visitors. We are also focusing on 100% e-mobility for our vehicle fleet," said Andre Kühn, who since November has been Head of Corporate Real Estate Management at SMA. "In addition to climate-friendly transport, we are also pushing ahead with energy savings within the company. A cross-divisional team is working to identify potential savings and implement measures to reduce energy consumption and make it climate-friendly."

In-house charging solution for private and fleet vehicles

The charging infrastructure was expanded with the SMA EV Charger, a charging solution that was developed in house. It is routinely used by 224 employees who have registered their private vehicles as well as 95 company vehicles and numerous fleet vehicles. When the SMA GIGAWATT FACTORY is complete, the number of charging points will be increased by a further 30.

The electricity used for charging the vehicles comes from renewable sources, as does the electricity for all of SMA's energy requirements at the headquarters in Niestetal/Kassel. For the future fuel mix, the company from North Hesse is not only setting its sights on 100% green electricity, but is also planning to use a much greater amount of solar energy from its own PV systems. The aim is to procure around 17,000 megawatt hours in 2023 and 2024 both from internal sources and through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Successful mix: Energy costs fall by 24%

SMA is set to save around 5,800 megawatt hours of energy by the end of 2024 compared with 2022 consumption figures. This corresponds to the annual power consumption of around 1,500 households. In addition, around 9,000 megawatt hours of new solar power will be used. To this end, SMA is converting its heating from gas-powered systems to heat pumps in several buildings. The "Warming not heating" project is also entering the next phase. Employees working in logistics will wear clothing with a heating function, allowing the room temperature to be lowered by up to five degrees. The large-scale conversion of lighting to LEDs will also save energy.

Modernized PV power plant supplies almost twice as much energy

The modernization of the PV power plant at Sandershäuser Berg is also producing more clean solar power. Following the repowering, the plant will generate around 5.4 MW instead of the previous 3.2 MW. A rooftop system with an output of 1.05 MW will be put into operation on the roof of the SMA GIGAWATT FACTORY.

Read all about a company that is making a climate-friendly start into the future with the SMA solution.



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 135 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. They help avoid the emission of around 63 million tons of CO2e annually. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,600 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the MDAX index and TecDAX index.



SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany

Press Contact:

Dagmar Buth-Parvaresh

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

Tel. +49 561 9522-421414

Presse@SMA.de



Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.