FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Investors rewarded SMA Solar 's strong business figures and outlook on Thursday. In the late morning, the shares of the inverter manufacturer were trading 13.3 percent higher at 54.30 euros, more than making up for the previous day's significant loss. For the current year, however, there is still a loss of over ten percent. Since its record high of €112.70 in the summer of 2023, the loss has more than halved.

SMA Solar benefited from sustained strong demand in 2023 and increased sales and earnings considerably. The company thus achieved its targets, which had been raised several times in the meantime. For 2024, the Managing Board expects weaker growth and a decline in operating earnings (EBITDA). The solar company has an order backlog of 1.7 billion euros.

"Slightly positive" was the initial conclusion of one trader with regard to the figures and outlook. The sales target for 2024, in particular, is a sign of confidence. The forecast of 1.95 to 2.22 billion euros is more than market expectations.

The solar group performed well in the final quarter and in 2023, as expected, commented Jefferies analyst Constantin Hesse in an initial reaction. The outlook is also in line with expectations./edh/nas/jha/