SMA success in North America: Installed capacity in the large-scale plant sector exceeds 20 gigawatts

The share of renewables in the energy supply is also growing in North America. SMA America is contributing to the market with an installed capacity of more than 20 gigawatts in the area of large industrial solar and battery power plants. High-performance SMA solar and storage systems are used in around 1,400 different projects across 40 US states and four Canadian provinces.

"We are pleased that SMA solutions for solar and battery storage applications are so successful in the US and Canadian markets," said Boris Wolff, Executive Vice President Sales & Service at SMA. "Our systems and solutions are contributing to the expansion of renewable energy supply worldwide. It is great to see that many years of experience, high system competence and commitment are convincing and that we can score with reliability, performance and quality. We are on the right track with our business and will continue to follow it."

"Customers rely on SMA expertise"

"We are grateful for the trust our customers in the PV and large-scale storage segments have placed in SMA," affirmed Jay Arghestani, Vice President of SMA America's Large-Scale Business Segment. "SMA's large-scale business is also booming because more and more customers are recognising the value that decades of expertise can bring to their projects. We are constantly evolving our systems and solutions to continue to deliver best-in-class design and innovative technologies to meet our customers' demands for future-proof power solutions and minimise risk throughout the life of a project."

Grid system services for stable power supply

The SMA Energy System Large-Scale comprises innovative and future-proof solutions for the generation and feed-in of solar energy. This solution supports the networking of different energy sectors and the monitoring and control of energy flows in large PV and storage power plants - complemented by comprehensive service solutions. By providing grid system services, SMA enables the simple and safe integration of large shares of renewable energies into the supply grids and thus contributes to their stability.

Find all information on the SMA Energy system Large-Scale on the website.



About SMA

As a leading global specialist in photovoltaic and storage system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV and battery inverters, holistic system solutions for PV and battery-storage systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and charging solutions for electric vehicles and power-to-gas applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of more than 120 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. Around 63 million tons of CO2e have been avoided thanks to the PV inverter power sold by SMA over the past 20 years. This is equivalent to stopping more than €12 billion of environmental damage. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,700 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the TecDAX index and SDAX index.



