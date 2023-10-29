BERLIN/KÖLN (dpa-AFX) - The recent sharp drop in wholesale prices for solar modules is causing problems for the domestic solar industry. "German module manufacturers are suffering from the current price pressure," Carsten Kornig, chief executive of the German Solar Industry Association (BSW), told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Compared with Asian competitors, he said, German manufacturers generally have significantly smaller production capacities and thus competitive disadvantages in terms of manufacturing costs. "A gigafactory with an annual production volume of ten gigawatts can produce considerably more cheaply than a solar factory with an output of just a few hundred megawatts," Kornig said.

According to energy expert Andreas Fischer of the Institute of the German Economy, wholesale prices for solar modules have fallen by up to 40 percent since the end of 2022. He sees important causes for this in the expansion of production capacities in China in recent years as well as in technical progress, which enables more effective production.

The CEO of Dresden-based supplier Solarwatt, Detlef Neuhaus, spoke of a drop in prices for solar modules that has been observed for several months. "This price drop is triggered by the massive import of Chinese manufacturers, some of whom have their products manufactured without taking international standards into account." What is needed as quickly as possible are reliable framework conditions that enable fair competition, Neuhaus said. "Economical industrial production of photovoltaic modules will otherwise not be possible here."

No price cuts for complete systems

Unlike for modules, the solar association BSW did not register any price reductions for complete photovoltaic systems on average in its latest member survey in August. "In general, PV module prices often fluctuate more than prices for complete, turnkey PV systems," Kornig said. System prices also reflect labor costs in the trades, he said, which could move in the opposite direction to the price trend for solar parts. "And, of course, supply and demand also affect pricing."

Looking further back, however, there is definitely a price decline for end customers, according to IW expert Fischer. While one watt of solar capacity still cost around 3.50 euros in 2010, the price is now around 1.50 euros. To put this in perspective, rooftop systems on single-family homes often have a capacity of up to 10,000 watts./tob/DP/men