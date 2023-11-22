GÜTERSLOH (dpa-AFX) - According to a recent study, the demand for skilled workers for the expansion of solar and wind energy has risen rapidly. The number of online job advertisements for jobs in the solar industry was 52,000 in 2022, more than double the number in 2019, according to a study published on Wednesday by the German Economic Institute (IW) on behalf of the Bertelsmann Foundation. In the first six months of the current year, 36,000 job advertisements were already posted for the solar sector, indicating a new record year.

Plumbing, heating and air conditioning technicians and construction electricians are particularly in demand. Roofers are increasingly being sought for the installation of solar systems. According to the experts, bottlenecks are looming: "The increasing demand in the solar industry is intensifying competition for the already scarce skilled workers," said Bertelsmann Foundation labor market expert Jana Fingerhut.

The authors of the IW study warn that the success of the energy transition depends on the sufficient availability of suitably qualified skilled workers. It is therefore important to make jobs in the renewable energy sector better known and more attractive.

According to a report published by the European umbrella organization Solar Power Europe (SPE) in October, the solar industry is also reporting a huge demand for additional skilled workers across Europe. By last year, 648,000 "full-time equivalents" had already been created in the sector - by 2027, this figure could rise to 1.2 million. According to the SPE, the greatest demand for skilled workers is in Germany.

According to the latest data from the Bertelsmann Foundation's Job Monitor, the number of job vacancies in the wind energy sector has also risen - albeit much less dynamically and to a lower level. In 2022, just under 15,000 job advertisements for corresponding professions were registered, compared to just under 14,000 in 2019. The experts attribute the difference to the solar industry to the number of turbines. There are currently more than three million photovoltaic systems and 30,000 wind turbines on land and at sea. However, the planning and construction of wind turbines is more complex./fld/DP/zb