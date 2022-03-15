Small Business Development : SBDG Annual Report 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP, INC. 2500 Regency Pkwy, Cary, NC 27518 919-654-6870 www.sbdgstock.com info@sbdgholdings.com SIC: 6719 Annual Report For the Period Ending December 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 10,360,444 As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 10,360,444 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 10,360,444 As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was: 1 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 1 of 22

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Predecessor names and dates: XORC, INC. - March 16, 1998 MEDIPLACE, INC. - November 30, 1998 VIROGEN, INC.- December 31, 2007 SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP, INC. - September 4, 2013 The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): March 16, 1998 in the state of Texas, Active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 2500 Regency Pkwy, Cary, NC 27518 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☒ No: ☐ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: In January 2016, we filed for reorganization under chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code after a group of insiders filed a civil lawsuit against our Company and our officers alleging malfeasance and mismanagement of funds. On May 6, 2016, the US Bankruptcy Court dismissed the lawsuit. After a number of liabilities of our Company were successfully resolved, our chapter 11 reorganization plan was withdrawn, and we were dismissed from bankruptcy on July 25, 2016. 2) Security Information Trading symbol: SBDG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 83165V108 Par or stated value: .0001 Total shares authorized: 30,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 10,360,444 as of date: December 31, 2021 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 2 of 22

Number of shares in the Public Float2: 950,564 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 20 as of date: December 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: ClearTrust, LLC Phone: (813) 235-4490 Email: inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com Address: 16540 Point Village Dr., Suite 205 Lutz, FL 33558 US Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date December 31,2020Common: 10,360,444 Preferred: 1 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Reason for Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Entity Shares share issuance Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at a were issued to (e.g. for cash or as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per discount to (entities must debt filing. Type. shares share) at market have individual conversion) returned to Issuance price at the with voting / -OR- treasury) time of investment Nature of issuance? control Services (Yes/No) disclosed). Provided "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 3 of 22

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report: Ending Balance Ending Balance: Date December 31, 2021Common: 10,360,444 Preferred: 1 Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2019, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2017 through September 30, 2019 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: None B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ Date of Note Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Issuance Balance ($) Amount Accrued pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. at ($) determining conversion individual with Loan, Services, Issuance of instrument to shares) voting / investment etc.) ($) control disclosed). Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: None Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by 4 : Name: Robert E Crowson, Jr. Title: CPA Relationship to Issuer: Financial Support Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. 4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021) Page 4 of 22