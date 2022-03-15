Small Business Development : SBDG Annual Report 2021

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
10,360,444
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
10,360,444
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
10,360,444
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Preferred Stock was:
1
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☒ No: ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐ No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Predecessor names and dates:
XORC, INC. - March 16, 1998
MEDIPLACE, INC. - November 30, 1998
VIROGEN, INC.- December 31, 2007
SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT GROUP, INC. - September 4, 2013
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
March 16, 1998 in the state of Texas,
Active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
2500 Regency Pkwy, Cary, NC 27518
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☒
No: ☐
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
In January 2016, we filed for reorganization under chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code after a group of insiders filed a civil lawsuit against our Company and our officers alleging malfeasance and mismanagement of funds. On May 6, 2016, the US Bankruptcy Court dismissed the lawsuit. After a number of liabilities of our Company were successfully resolved, our chapter 11 reorganization plan was withdrawn, and we were dismissed from bankruptcy on July 25, 2016.
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
SBDG
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
83165V108
Par or stated value:
.0001
Total shares authorized:
30,000,000
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
10,360,444
as of date: December 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
950,564
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
20
as of date: December 31, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
ClearTrust, LLC
Phone:
(813) 235-4490
Email:
inbox@cleartrusttransfer.com
Address: 16540 Point Village Dr., Suite 205 Lutz, FL 33558 US
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal
Year End:
Opening Balance
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Date December 31,2020Common: 10,360,444
Preferred: 1
Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report:
Ending Balance
Ending Balance:
Date December 31, 2021Common: 10,360,444
Preferred: 1
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
None
B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
None
Financial Statements
A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:
☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS
The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by4:
Name:
Robert E Crowson, Jr.
Title:
CPA
Relationship to Issuer:
Financial Support
Balance sheet;
Statement of income;
Statement of cash flows;
Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Financial notes; and
Audit letter, if audited
Issuer's Business, Products and Services
A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations")
Small Business Development Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, and as such, it may own either majority control or a minority position in the businesses it acquires. SBDG is actively seeking businesses for its portfolio, and specifically seeks stable businesses that have demonstrated modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. In brief, SBDG is interested in acquiring boring tortoises rather than flashy hares. Holding companies such as SBDG offer an advantage to investors; the diversity of its holdings spreads the risk among several different business sectors. Consequently, an unforeseen collapse in one sector may be offset by gains in another. Typical acquisition targets would be manufacturers or service providers that have been in business for five years; have demonstrated modest but stable profitability and growth; that have maintained sound business fundamentals; and that are owned by "baby boomers" seeking to retire with an exit strategy. This business structure is advantageous in that a Pink Sheet company operating as a holding company is allowed to acquire either privately-held or other publicly-traded corporations, including those trading on higher-level exchanges, while avoiding the expense of compliance required of a fully-reporting company under SEC regulations. Any corporation like SBDG is, however, fully accountable under SEC Rule 10b-5 which defines and governs illegal and unethical practices
Describe any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies, if applicable, and a description of such entity's business, contact information for the business, officers, directors, managers or control persons. Subsidiary information may be included by reference
None
Describe the issuers' principal products or services, and their markets
Crisis Management
As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, business owners and management teams face significant challenges as we emerge from a global lockdown. We still face the uncertainty as to the future of the pandemic and its true economic impact. SBDG offers management consulting services that has the significant advantage of the strength of the entire SBDG network.
Additionally, as SBDG is actively pursuing acquisitions, the SBDG team will be recommending clients for SBDG management for acquisition consideration.
