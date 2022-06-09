Small Pharma : Consolidated Financial Statements year ended February 28, 2022

To the Shareholders of Small Pharma Inc. (formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.):

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Small Pharma Inc. (formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.) and its subsidiaries (the "Company"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at February 28, 2022, and the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss, changes in equity (deficit) and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at February 28, 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2021, excluding the adjustments that were applied to restate those consolidated financial statements for the change in presentation currency as described in Note 16, were audited by another auditor who expressed an unmodified opinion on those consolidated financial statements on October 18, 2021.

As part of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as at February 28, 2022 and for the year then ended, we also audited the adjustments that were applied to certain comparative information for the change in presentation currency as at February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 and for the year ended February 28, 2021.

In our opinion, such adjustments are appropriate and have been properly applied.

Other than with respect to the adjustments that were applied to restate certain comparative information for the change in presentation currency, we were not engaged to audit, review, or apply any procedures to the consolidated financial statements as at February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 or for the year ended February 28, 2021. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance on those consolidated financial statements taken as a whole.

