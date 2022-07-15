Small Pharma : Q1 MD&A

SMALL PHARMA INC.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared by management of Small Pharma Inc. ("Small Pharma" or the "Company") and should be read in conjunction with Small Pharma's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes for the three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements"), which may be viewed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Financial Statements have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

This MD&A contains disclosure of material changes related to Small Pharma occurring up to and including July 14, 2022.

Exchange Rates

The following table sets forth the value of one £ expressed in Canadian dollars, based on the daily average exchange rates quoted by the Bank of Canada for the dates indicated:

Three months Three months ended ended May 31, 2022 May 31, 2021 As at end of period 1.5937 1.7137 Low for the period 1.5819 1.6945 High for the period 1.6959 1.7636 Average rate for the period 1.6338 1.7275

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward- looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this MD&A are forward-looking statements. Such statements can, in some cases, be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "likely", "may," "will," "should," "intend," or "anticipate," "potential," "proposed," "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking statements included in this MD&A are made only as of the date of this MD&A and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements in this MD&A are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including assumptions regarding business and operating strategies, and the Company's ability to operate on a profitable basis. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to readers when considering their investment objectives and cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: