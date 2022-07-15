Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Small Pharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMT   CA8316641072

SMALL PHARMA INC.

(DMT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:31 2022-07-15 pm EDT
0.1050 CAD   +5.00%
05:54pSMALL PHARMA : Q1 md&a
PU
05:54pSMALL PHARMA : Q1 interim financial statements
PU
05:06pSmall Pharma Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Highlights
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Small Pharma : Q1 interim financial statements

07/15/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SMALL PHARMA INC.

(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

SMALL PHARMA INC.

(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)

Contents

Page

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and

2

Comprehensive Loss

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Deficit)

3-4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

6-26

SMALL PHARMA INC.

(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

May 31,

February 28,

2022

2022

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

31,999,345

40,656,069

Trade and other receivables

652,797

1,213,906

Prepaid expenses

1,327,967

1,142,118

Total current assets

33,980,109

43,012,093

Non-current assets

Property and equipment (Note 4)

62,745

61,789

Restricted cash (Note 5)

2,500,000

2,500,000

Total non-current assets

2,562,745

2,561,789

Total assets

36,542,854

45,573,882

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,378,572

4,497,271

Total liabilities

3,378,572

4,497,271

Shareholders' equity (deficit)

Share capital (Note 9)

70,005,844

69,970,184

Share-based payment reserve (Note 10 & 11)

3,098,136

3,009,042

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,449,036)

(193,657)

Deficit

(37,490,662)

(31,708,958)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

33,164,282

41,076,611

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)

36,542,854

45,573,882

Commitments (Note 13) Subsequent events (Note 15)

Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors on July 14, 2022:

/s/ Peter Rands

/s/ George Tziras

Peter Rands, Director

George Tziras, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial

statements

1

SMALL PHARMA INC.

(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months

Three months

ended

ended

May 31,

May 31,

2022

2021

$

$

Revenue

-

-

Expenses

Investor and public relations

348,363

478,681

Consulting fees

177,092

51,774

Depreciation

5,686

4,911

Directors' fees

73,000

13,451

Foreign exchange loss

7,940

157,020

Office and miscellaneous

134,900

39,716

Professional fees

887,732

698,848

Occupancy costs

51,593

26,772

Research and development

2,088,702

481,248

Salaries and benefits (Note 8)

1,881,123

1,346,725

Share-based payment expense (Note 11)

109,598

138,554

Transfer agent and filing fees

19,899

49,685

Total expenses

5,785,628

3,487,385

Loss before other items

(5,785,628)

(3,487,385)

Other items

Accretion discounts on notes payable (Note 6)

-

(374,103)

Loss on change in fair value of derivative liabilities (Note 7)

-

(1,937,376)

Interest expenses (income) (Note 6)

3,924

(93,250)

Listing costs (Note 3)

-

(2,419,736)

Total other items

3,924

(4,824,465)

Net loss for the period before income taxes

(5,781,704)

(8,311,850)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net loss for the period

(5,781,704)

(8,311,850)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(2,255,379)

366,787

Comprehensive loss for the period

(8,037,083)

(7,945,063)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted (Note 9 (d))

(0.02)

(0.03)

Weighted average shares outstanding (Note 9 (d))

320,091,655

292,929,536

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial

statements

2

SMALL PHARMA INC.

(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share capital

Number of

Amount

shares

$

Accumulated

Share-based

other

Total

payment

comprehensive

shareholders'

reserve

loss

Deficit

equity (deficit)

$

$

$

$

Balance, March 1, 2022

319,625,487

69,970,184

3,009,042

(193,657)

(31,708,958)

41,076,611

Shares issued pursuant to exercise of stock

options

912,500

35,660

(20,504)

-

-

15,156

Fair value of stock options granted

-

-

109,598

-

-

109,598

-

-

Foreign currency translation loss

-

-

-

(2,255,379)

-

(2,255,379)

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(5,781,704)

(5,781,704)

-

-

-

Balance, May 31, 2022

320,537,987

70,005,844

3,098,136

(2,449,036)

(37,490,662)

33,164,282

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Small Pharma Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 21:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMALL PHARMA INC.
05:54pSMALL PHARMA : Q1 md&a
PU
05:54pSMALL PHARMA : Q1 interim financial statements
PU
05:06pSmall Pharma Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Highlights
GL
05:05pSmall Pharma Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Highlights
AQ
06/28SMALL PHARMA : Form of Proxy
PU
06/28SMALL PHARMA : Circular
PU
06/22Small Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference ..
GL
06/22Small Pharma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference ..
AQ
06/09SMALL PHARMA : MD&A financial year ended February 28, 2022
PU
06/09SMALL PHARMA : Consolidated Financial Statements year ended February 28, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 20,5 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 32,3 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart SMALL PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Small Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,11 CAD
Average target price 2,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 2 162%
Managers and Directors
Peter Rands Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Steel Chief Financial Officer
Lyne Fortin Director
Carol Routledge Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Alastair J. Riddell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMALL PHARMA INC.-68.75%25
MODERNA, INC.-37.03%63 610
LONZA GROUP AG-27.91%41 357
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.86%40 127
SEAGEN INC.13.97%32 432
CELLTRION, INC.-5.81%19 753