|
Small Pharma : Q1 interim financial statements
SMALL PHARMA INC.
(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Three months ended May 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
SMALL PHARMA INC.
(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)
Contents
|
|
Page
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
1
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and
|
2
|
Comprehensive Loss
|
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Deficit)
|
3-4
|
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
5
|
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
|
6-26
SMALL PHARMA INC.
(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
|
May 31,
|
February 28,
|
|
2022
|
2022
|
|
$
|
$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash
|
31,999,345
|
40,656,069
|
Trade and other receivables
|
652,797
|
1,213,906
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,327,967
|
1,142,118
|
Total current assets
|
33,980,109
|
43,012,093
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property and equipment (Note 4)
|
62,745
|
61,789
|
Restricted cash (Note 5)
|
2,500,000
|
2,500,000
|
Total non-current assets
|
2,562,745
|
2,561,789
|
Total assets
|
36,542,854
|
45,573,882
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
3,378,572
|
4,497,271
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
3,378,572
|
4,497,271
|
Shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
|
|
Share capital (Note 9)
|
70,005,844
|
69,970,184
|
Share-based payment reserve (Note 10 & 11)
|
3,098,136
|
3,009,042
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,449,036)
|
(193,657)
|
Deficit
|
(37,490,662)
|
(31,708,958)
|
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
33,164,282
|
41,076,611
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
36,542,854
|
45,573,882
|
|
|
Commitments (Note 13) Subsequent events (Note 15)
Approved and authorized for issuance on behalf of the Board of Directors on July 14, 2022:
|
/s/ Peter Rands
|
|
/s/ George Tziras
|
Peter Rands, Director
|
|
George Tziras, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial
statements
1
SMALL PHARMA INC.
(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
|
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
|
ended
|
ended
|
|
May 31,
|
May 31,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue
|
-
|
-
|
Expenses
|
|
|
Investor and public relations
|
348,363
|
478,681
|
Consulting fees
|
177,092
|
51,774
|
Depreciation
|
5,686
|
4,911
|
Directors' fees
|
73,000
|
13,451
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
7,940
|
157,020
|
Office and miscellaneous
|
134,900
|
39,716
|
Professional fees
|
887,732
|
698,848
|
Occupancy costs
|
51,593
|
26,772
|
Research and development
|
2,088,702
|
481,248
|
Salaries and benefits (Note 8)
|
1,881,123
|
1,346,725
|
Share-based payment expense (Note 11)
|
109,598
|
138,554
|
Transfer agent and filing fees
|
19,899
|
49,685
|
Total expenses
|
5,785,628
|
3,487,385
|
Loss before other items
|
(5,785,628)
|
(3,487,385)
|
Other items
|
|
|
Accretion discounts on notes payable (Note 6)
|
-
|
(374,103)
|
Loss on change in fair value of derivative liabilities (Note 7)
|
-
|
(1,937,376)
|
Interest expenses (income) (Note 6)
|
3,924
|
(93,250)
|
Listing costs (Note 3)
|
-
|
(2,419,736)
|
Total other items
|
3,924
|
(4,824,465)
|
Net loss for the period before income taxes
|
(5,781,704)
|
(8,311,850)
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
Net loss for the period
|
(5,781,704)
|
(8,311,850)
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|
(2,255,379)
|
366,787
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
(8,037,083)
|
(7,945,063)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted (Note 9 (d))
|
(0.02)
|
(0.03)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (Note 9 (d))
|
320,091,655
|
292,929,536
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial
statements
2
SMALL PHARMA INC.
(formerly, Unilock Capital Corp.)
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit) (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share capital
|
Number of
|
Amount
|
shares
|
$
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
Share-based
|
other
|
|
Total
|
payment
|
comprehensive
|
|
shareholders'
|
reserve
|
loss
|
Deficit
|
equity (deficit)
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance, March 1, 2022
|
319,625,487
|
69,970,184
|
3,009,042
|
(193,657)
|
(31,708,958)
|
41,076,611
|
Shares issued pursuant to exercise of stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
options
|
912,500
|
35,660
|
(20,504)
|
-
|
-
|
15,156
|
Fair value of stock options granted
|
-
|
-
|
109,598
|
-
|
-
|
109,598
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign currency translation loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,255,379)
|
-
|
(2,255,379)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net loss for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(5,781,704)
|
(5,781,704)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, May 31, 2022
|
320,537,987
|
70,005,844
|
3,098,136
|
(2,449,036)
|
(37,490,662)
|
33,164,282
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements
3
|
