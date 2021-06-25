Log in
    DMT   CA8316641072

SMALL PHARMA INC.

(DMT)
Small Pharma : To Present Progress And Innovations In DMT-Assisted Therapy For The Treatment Of Depression At Upcoming Conferences

06/25/2021 | 07:01am EDT
LONDON, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the "Company" or "Small Pharma"), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced participation at two upcoming conferences and will discuss progress and innovations in N,N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") assisted therapy for the treatment of depression.

Upcoming conference schedule:

Conference: ROTH Virtual Healthcare Private Company Forum 



Presenter:  

Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer

Date:            

Monday, June 28, 2021

Time:            

11:00 AM EST




The Company is participating in a special panel session at the conference titled: "Next Wave of Psychedelic Drug Developers". The panel will discuss second generation psychedelic drugs, which are created by chemical modification or alternative formulations as new IP is generated in the process.




For more information about the special panel session or if you wish to attend the event: register.

   

Conference: Psychedelic Capital: June 2021



Presenter:   

Carol Routledge, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer

Date:           

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time:            

1:45 PM EST




Psychedelic Capital is a virtual investment conference, and a platform to showcase the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights. The Company is participating in a round-table discussion.




For more information about the conference or if you wish to register to attend: register.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on their lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

For further information contact: 

Small Pharma Inc. 
Peter Rands 
Chief Executive Officer
Email:  ir@smallpharma.co.uk 
Tel: +44 (0)2071 129118

Investor Relations Contact
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA") or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies have not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma's performance and operations. 

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-pharma-to-present-progress-and-innovations-in-dmt-assisted-therapy-for-the-treatment-of-depression-at-upcoming-conferences-301319868.html

SOURCE Small Pharma Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
