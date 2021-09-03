Smaregi : Monthly number of registered stores in August 2021
September 3, 2021
Company
Smaregi, Inc.
Representative
Hiroshi Yamamoto, Representative Director
(Securities code: 4431, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market)
Inquiries
Ryutaro Minato, Executive Vice President and Director
IR Contact
ir_corp@smaregi.jp
Monthly number of registered stores in August 2021
Smaregi, Inc. announces the number of stores registered for its cloud-based POS system Smaregi using tablet computers (e.g., iPad) as below.
The change in the number of stores registered for Smaregi in the last six months was as follows
(preliminary figures).
Mar 2021
Apr 2021
May 2021
Jun 2021
Jul 2021
Aug 2021
Standard
75,740
76,745
77,687
78,248
79,312
80,174
Premium
3,197
3,212
3,257
3,434
3,523
3,545
Premium Plus
6,305
6,425
6,502
6,619
6,757
6,831
Food Business
3,131
3,179
3,219
3,297
3,378
3,404
Retail Business
6,544
6,604
6,757
6,871
7,042
7,205
Food & Retail
145
148
154
165
180
178
Total non-fee-
75,740
76,745
77,687
78,248
79,312
80,174
paying stores
Total fee-paying
19,322
19,568
19,889
20,386
20,880
21,163
stores
Total
95,062
96,313
97,576
98,634
100,192
101,337
Note: Standard plan is a non-fee-paying plan; all other plans are fee-paying plans, and service content differs by plan. The registered store count provided above represents the number of stores, whether fee-paying or not, that have signed up for the Smaregi service. If a client company operates multiple stores, each store is counted. Note that the registered store count provided above is preliminary and subject to change.
Smaregi Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:08 UTC.