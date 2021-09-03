Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Smaregi, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4431   JP3400110007

SMAREGI, INC.

(4431)
  Report
Smaregi : Monthly number of registered stores in August 2021

09/03/2021 | 02:32am EDT
September 3, 2021

Company

Smaregi, Inc.

Representative

Hiroshi Yamamoto, Representative Director

(Securities code: 4431, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market)

Inquiries

Ryutaro Minato, Executive Vice President and Director

IR Contact

ir_corp@smaregi.jp

Monthly number of registered stores in August 2021

Smaregi, Inc. announces the number of stores registered for its cloud-based POS system Smaregi using tablet computers (e.g., iPad) as below.

The change in the number of stores registered for Smaregi in the last six months was as follows

(preliminary figures).

Mar 2021

Apr 2021

May 2021

Jun 2021

Jul 2021

Aug 2021

Standard

75,740

76,745

77,687

78,248

79,312

80,174

Premium

3,197

3,212

3,257

3,434

3,523

3,545

Premium Plus

6,305

6,425

6,502

6,619

6,757

6,831

Food Business

3,131

3,179

3,219

3,297

3,378

3,404

Retail Business

6,544

6,604

6,757

6,871

7,042

7,205

Food & Retail

145

148

154

165

180

178

Total non-fee-

75,740

76,745

77,687

78,248

79,312

80,174

paying stores

Total fee-paying

19,322

19,568

19,889

20,386

20,880

21,163

stores

Total

95,062

96,313

97,576

98,634

100,192

101,337

Note: Standard plan is a non-fee-paying plan; all other plans are fee-paying plans, and service content differs by plan. The registered store count provided above represents the number of stores, whether fee-paying or not, that have signed up for the Smaregi service. If a client company operates multiple stores, each store is counted. Note that the registered store count provided above is preliminary and subject to change.

Disclaimer

Smaregi Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
