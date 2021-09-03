Smaregi : Monthly number of registered stores in August 2021

September 3, 2021 Company Smaregi, Inc. Representative Hiroshi Yamamoto, Representative Director (Securities code: 4431, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market) Inquiries Ryutaro Minato, Executive Vice President and Director IR Contact ir_corp@smaregi.jp

Monthly number of registered stores in August 2021

Smaregi, Inc. announces the number of stores registered for its cloud-based POS system Smaregi using tablet computers (e.g., iPad) as below.

The change in the number of stores registered for Smaregi in the last six months was as follows

(preliminary figures).

Mar 2021 Apr 2021 May 2021 Jun 2021 Jul 2021 Aug 2021 Standard 75,740 76,745 77,687 78,248 79,312 80,174 Premium 3,197 3,212 3,257 3,434 3,523 3,545 Premium Plus 6,305 6,425 6,502 6,619 6,757 6,831 Food Business 3,131 3,179 3,219 3,297 3,378 3,404 Retail Business 6,544 6,604 6,757 6,871 7,042 7,205 Food & Retail 145 148 154 165 180 178 Total non-fee- 75,740 76,745 77,687 78,248 79,312 80,174 paying stores Total fee-paying 19,322 19,568 19,889 20,386 20,880 21,163 stores Total 95,062 96,313 97,576 98,634 100,192 101,337

Note: Standard plan is a non-fee-paying plan; all other plans are fee-paying plans, and service content differs by plan. The registered store count provided above represents the number of stores, whether fee-paying or not, that have signed up for the Smaregi service. If a client company operates multiple stores, each store is counted. Note that the registered store count provided above is preliminary and subject to change.