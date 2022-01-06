Log in
    4431   JP3400110007

SMAREGI, INC.

(4431)
Smaregi : Monthly number of registered stores in December 2021

01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST
January 6, 2022

Company

Smaregi, Inc.

Representative

Hiroshi Yamamoto, Representative Director

(Securities code: 4431, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market)

Inquiries

Ryutaro Minato, Executive Vice President and Director

IR Contact

ir_corp@smaregi.jp

Monthly number of registered stores in December 2021

Smaregi, Inc. announces the number of stores registered for its cloud-based POS system Smaregi using tablet computers (e.g., iPad) as below.

The change in the number of stores registered for Smaregi in the last six months was as follows (number of changes from the previous month).

Jul 2021

Aug 2021

Sep 2021

Oct 2021

Nov 2021

Dec 2021

Standard

79,312

80,174

80,816

81,682

82,475

83,421

(+1,064)

(+862)

(+642)

(+866)

(+793)

(+946)

Premium

3,523

3,545

3,606

3,641

3,720

3,788

(+89)

(+22)

(+61)

(+35)

(+79)

(+68)

Premium Plus

6,757

6,831

6,936

7,015

7,241[1]

7,320

(+138)

(+74)

(+105)

(+79)

(+226)

(+79)

Food Business

3,378

3,404

3,449

3,524

3,569

3,629

(+81)

(+26)

(+45)

(+75)

(+45)

(+60)

Retail Business

7,042

7,205

7,294

7,387

7,505

7,585

(+171)

(+163)

(+89)

(+93)

(+118)

(+80)

Food & Retail

180

178

221

227

223

226

(+15)

(2)

(+43)

(+6)

(4)

(+3)

Total non-fee-

79,312

80,174

80,816

81,682

82,475

83,421

paying stores

(+1,064)

(+862)

(+642)

(+866)

(+793)

(+946)

Total fee-paying

20,880

21,163

21,506

21,794

22,258[1]

22,548

stores

(+494)

(+283)

(+343)

(+288)

(+464)

(+290)

Total

100,192

101,337

102,322

103,476

104,733[1]

105,969

(+1,558)

(+1,145)

(+985)

(+1,154)

(+1,257)

(+1,236)

  1. We have updated the preliminary figures for "Monthly number of registered stores in November 2021" disclosed on December 3, 2021.

Note: Standard plan is a non-fee-paying plan; all other plans are fee-paying plans, and service content differs by plan. The registered store count provided above represents the number of stores, whether fee-paying or not, that have signed up for the Smaregi service. If a client company operates multiple stores, each store is counted. Note that the registered store count provided above is preliminary and subject to change.

Disclaimer

Smaregi Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
