Smaregi : Monthly number of registered stores in December 2021
01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST
January 6, 2022
Company
Smaregi, Inc.
Representative
Hiroshi Yamamoto, Representative Director
(Securities code: 4431, Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market)
Inquiries
Ryutaro Minato, Executive Vice President and Director
IR Contact
ir_corp@smaregi.jp
Monthly number of registered stores in December 2021
Smaregi, Inc. announces the number of stores registered for its cloud-based POS system Smaregi using tablet computers (e.g., iPad) as below.
The change in the number of stores registered for Smaregi in the last six months was as follows (number of changes from the previous month).
Jul 2021
Aug 2021
Sep 2021
Oct 2021
Nov 2021
Dec 2021
Standard
79,312
80,174
80,816
81,682
82,475
83,421
(+1,064)
(+862)
(+642)
(+866)
(+793)
(+946)
Premium
3,523
3,545
3,606
3,641
3,720
3,788
(+89)
(+22)
(+61)
(+35)
(+79)
(+68)
Premium Plus
6,757
6,831
6,936
7,015
7,241[1]
7,320
(+138)
(+74)
(+105)
(+79)
(+226)
(+79)
Food Business
3,378
3,404
3,449
3,524
3,569
3,629
(+81)
(+26)
(+45)
(+75)
(+45)
(+60)
Retail Business
7,042
7,205
7,294
7,387
7,505
7,585
(+171)
(+163)
(+89)
(+93)
(+118)
(+80)
Food & Retail
180
178
221
227
223
226
(+15)
(－2)
(+43)
(+6)
(－4)
(+3)
Total non-fee-
79,312
80,174
80,816
81,682
82,475
83,421
paying stores
(+1,064)
(+862)
(+642)
(+866)
(+793)
(+946)
Total fee-paying
20,880
21,163
21,506
21,794
22,258[1]
22,548
stores
(+494)
(+283)
(+343)
(+288)
(+464)
(+290)
Total
100,192
101,337
102,322
103,476
104,733[1]
105,969
(+1,558)
(+1,145)
(+985)
(+1,154)
(+1,257)
(+1,236)
We have updated the preliminary figures for "Monthly number of registered stores in November 2021" disclosed on December 3, 2021.
Note: Standard plan is a non-fee-paying plan; all other plans are fee-paying plans, and service content differs by plan. The registered store count provided above represents the number of stores, whether fee-paying or not, that have signed up for the Smaregi service. If a client company operates multiple stores, each store is counted. Note that the registered store count provided above is preliminary and subject to change.