Smaregi : Monthly number of registered stores in December 2021

Monthly number of registered stores in December 2021

Smaregi, Inc. announces the number of stores registered for its cloud-based POS system Smaregi using tablet computers (e.g., iPad) as below.

The change in the number of stores registered for Smaregi in the last six months was as follows (number of changes from the previous month).

Jul 2021 Aug 2021 Sep 2021 Oct 2021 Nov 2021 Dec 2021 Standard 79,312 80,174 80,816 81,682 82,475 83,421 (+1,064) (+862) (+642) (+866) (+793) (+946) Premium 3,523 3,545 3,606 3,641 3,720 3,788 (+89) (+22) (+61) (+35) (+79) (+68) Premium Plus 6,757 6,831 6,936 7,015 7,241[1] 7,320 (+138) (+74) (+105) (+79) (+226) (+79) Food Business 3,378 3,404 3,449 3,524 3,569 3,629 (+81) (+26) (+45) (+75) (+45) (+60) Retail Business 7,042 7,205 7,294 7,387 7,505 7,585 (+171) (+163) (+89) (+93) (+118) (+80) Food & Retail 180 178 221 227 223 226 (+15) (－2) (+43) (+6) (－4) (+3) Total non-fee- 79,312 80,174 80,816 81,682 82,475 83,421 paying stores (+1,064) (+862) (+642) (+866) (+793) (+946) Total fee-paying 20,880 21,163 21,506 21,794 22,258[1] 22,548 stores (+494) (+283) (+343) (+288) (+464) (+290) Total 100,192 101,337 102,322 103,476 104,733[1] 105,969 (+1,558) (+1,145) (+985) (+1,154) (+1,257) (+1,236)

We have updated the preliminary figures for "Monthly number of registered stores in November 2021" disclosed on December 3, 2021.

Note: Standard plan is a non-fee-paying plan; all other plans are fee-paying plans, and service content differs by plan. The registered store count provided above represents the number of stores, whether fee-paying or not, that have signed up for the Smaregi service. If a client company operates multiple stores, each store is counted. Note that the registered store count provided above is preliminary and subject to change.