Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Smart Agro - Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMAG   IL0011694812

SMART AGRO - LIMITED

(SMAG)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-08
0.5800 ILS   -2.03%
04:57aSmart Agro : Investors Presentation
PU
2022AgriTask Ltd. announced that it has received $31 million in funding from Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft, Bridges Israel Ltd., Smart Agro - Limited, Global Innovation Fund, Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd.
CI
2022Plantish Ltd. announced that it has received $12.5 million in funding from a group of investors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smart Agro : Investors Presentation

05/10/2023 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Smart Agro

Investors Presentation

2023

Disclosure and Forward-looking Information

This presentation was prepared by Smart Agro Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") as a general presentation about the Partnership. As such, the information it includes is only an extract, and does not cover all of the information abut the Partnership and its operations. Therefore, this presentation does not describe the Partnership's operations fully and in detail, and it is not intended to replace the need to review the Partnership's reports to the public, including the supplementary prospectus and the shelf prospectus of the Partnership (the "Prospectus"), which should be read together with the reports published by the Partnership by law. The information included in this presentation does not purport to survey or include all of the information that could be relevant for the purpose of reaching any conclusion related to investment in the securities of the Partnership.

The Partnership is also not obligated to update or change the information included in the presentation so that it reflects events or editing, processing or segmentation that differ from the current depiction in the presentation, or changes that take place after the date of its preparation.

This presentation includes forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law - 1968, including outlooks, evaluations, estimates and other information related to the events and matters that will take place or may take place in the future, including with regard to the outlook on income and profitability, whose occurrence is not certain and is not under the exclusive control of the Partnership.

Forward-looking information in the presentation is based on estimates and assumptions of the management of the Partnership as of the date that the presentation was prepared, which are uncertain by their nature, due to their dependence on the risks inherent in the Partnership's operations, and which are not under the Partnership's control, each of which, or a combination thereof, is liable to harm the results of the Partnership's operations and, consequentially, the realization of these estimates and outlooks.

The presentation includes statistical data and publications that were published by third-parties, the content of which was not examined by the Partnership, and the Partnership is not responsible for their validity.

The information included in the presentation does not constitute a proposal or invitation to make an offer to purchase the Partnership's securities.

Investors

Presentation

2023

2

Smart Agro (TASE: SMAG)

An R&D partnership investing in AgriTech companies

Our Vision

The partnership actively works to generate value for investors by focusing

on exceptional startups that leverage technological solutions to big problems in agriculture.

To reduce the impact of climate change by investing in sustainable agriculture, land protection, food waste reduction, and more.

Investors

Presentation

2023

3

Management Team

Experienced management team in establishing, leading and investing in AgriTech companies and related sectors.

ASSAF ROSENBERG

DGANIT VERED

OREN ATTIYA

CHAIRMAN

CEO

CFO

Over 20 years of the stock market and

Former venture partner at Entrée

CFO of several start-ups and

trading experience.

Capital, responsible for agrifood

incubators in the tech sector.

Former chief trader at "Noked"

tech investments.

Experience in M&As, fundraising,

Chairman of the Israeli Doctors provident

Former active chairperson and

taxation, budgeting, and daily financial

investments as well as "Perah" provident

current board member in startups.

management.

fund and independent director

Over 20 years of senior

Audit manager at PwC Israel.

BA in economics and financing from

management at Intel and VP R&D

BA in Accounting and Economics.

College of Management (COLMAN)

with Perrigo and Hazera.

MBA from Columbia

Chemical Engineering, Technion

University Business School.

Institute, Israel

Investors

Presentation

2023

4

Experienced Board

Shahar Florence

Dr. Ido Schechter

ADAMA CFO

CEO at Agrinnovation

Former Strauss Group CFO &

Investment Fund

Innovation Manager,

The Kitchen Chairman

Aaron Berdah

Revital Sabag

President & Chairman

Attorney at Yigal

of Better Seeds

Borochovsky & Co

Israel Taiber - GP

Guy Goren - GP

Maale Kineret

Director at Open Sea

Aquaculture Ltd.

Ella Taiber

Attorney at Ella Taiber and Co.

InvestorsInvestors

Presentation 5

Presentation

2023

2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smart Agro LP published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 08:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SMART AGRO - LIMITED
04:57aSmart Agro : Investors Presentation
PU
2022AgriTask Ltd. announced that it has received $31 million in funding from Liechtensteini..
CI
2022Plantish Ltd. announced that it has received $12.5 million in funding from a group of i..
CI
2022AgriTask Ltd. announced that it has received $26 million in funding from Liechtensteini..
CI
2021FruitSpec Ltd. announced that it has received $5 million in funding from Smart Agro - L..
CI
2021FruitSpec Ltd. announced that it expects to receive $5 million in funding from Smart Ag..
CI
2020Smart Agro - Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of ILS 21.20212 million.
CI
2020Smart Agro - Limited has filed an IPO in the amount of ILS 20.002 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,80 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
Net income 2022 -0,46 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net cash 2022 1,22 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
P/E ratio 2022 -13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 3,07 M 3,07 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SMART AGRO - LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Smart Agro - Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dganit Vered Chief Executive Officer
Oren Attya Chief Financial Officer
Assaf Rosenberg Chairman
Revital Sabag Independent External Director
Shahar Florence Independent External Director
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer